The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) has urged the Chinese government to withdraw support for the junta and its planned election.

NUG Foreign Affairs Minister Daw Zin Mar Aung sent an official letter to the Chinese government on Monday asking it to suspend recognition of the regime and to stop referring to junta boss Min Aung Hlaing as Myanmar’s “acting president”.

She also urged Beijing to reject the junta’s request for Chinese monitors to observe its election, slated for December-January.

“The NUG still believes China will continue to play a constructive role in restoring peace and development in Myanmar,” the letter reads.

The foreign minister cautioned that China’s decision to host Min Aung Hlaing on his ongoing visit risks provoking a public backlash in Myanmar and damaging the “long-standing friendship” between the two peoples.

The junta’s brutal rule under Min Aung Hlaing had devastated Myanmar’s economy, pushed nearly half the population into poverty, and driven away foreign investment, she said.

The letter adds that key infrastructure projects—including the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC)—agreed upon by Chinese president Xi Jinping and Myanmar president U Win Myint in 2020, have been severely disrupted by the junta’s actions.

Daw Zinmar Aung also noted that the regime has allowed online scam operations to thrive in territory controlled by its Border Guard Force (BGF), defrauding Chinese nationals of billions of dollars.

The letter follows Min Aung Hlaing’s attendance at two high-profile events at China’s invitation—the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the military parade commemorating China’s victory over Japan in World War II—where he joined leaders from some 20 countries, including autocrats such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The regime hailed his ongoing visit as “successful and fruitful”.

Anti-regime groups have joined Western countries and international rights groups in denouncing the elections as a sham and have warned they will take military action against regime election staff.

Beijing is pressuring Myanmar ethnic armed groups along the Chinese border to cease their offensives against the regime and has prohibited them from cooperating with the NUG.