The junta-aligned Myanmar Narrative Think Tank has joined the China-led Global South Joint Communication Partnership Program in a move to “enhance the image of Myanmar internationally”, junta media said.

The junta-backed think tank and China’s state-owned Xinhua News Agency signed a cooperation agreement in Yangon on Friday, attended by Myanmar Narrative Think Tank chair Ko Ko and Xinhua’s Yangon Bureau chief Zhang Dongqiang.

The cooperation aims to contribute to Myanmar’s development and enhance its image on the international stage, according to junta media.

The Global South Joint Communication Partnership Program was launched in July 2025 at the BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum in Brazil. Led by Xinhua, the initiative says its aim is to foster collaboration among media organizations and think tanks from Global South nations to “promote a multipolar world and inclusive globalization.” BRICS is a bloc of emerging economies often viewed as aligned against the West.

Beijing’s mouthpiece, Xinhua, is one of six Chinese news agencies operating in Myanmar, among 19 foreign media bureaus currently active in the country. It released a multilingual report titled “The Rise of the Global South During the BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum” in July.

Myanmar Narrative Think Tank has been actively working as a propaganda machine for the regime, whose forces have carried out widespread and well-documented atrocities, including war crimes and crimes against humanity. The cooperation comes amid growing efforts by Myanmar’s military regime to counter Western criticism and sanctions through strategic media alliances.

BRICS is led by China, India and Russia, all of which back the regime. China and Russia are major arms suppliers of the regime.

Meanwhile, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit on Aug. 31 in China.

Only established on Jan. 14, 2025, junta-funded Myanmar Narrative Think Tank is reportedly responsible to the junta’s Information Ministry.

The think tank held its inaugural event in Naypyitaw in March, focusing on “challenges and opportunities facing Myanmar beyond 2025 in a multipolar world”. The event prominently featured junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, providing him with a platform to engage with so-called “international experts”.

It later hosted a forum on post-earthquake economic recovery and reconstruction.

Its founding members include five prominent figures from various sectors, many with prior ties to military or authoritarian regimes.

Chairman Ko Ko has engaged in the media field since the time of former dictator Than Shwe and currently leads Yangon Media Group, a media outlet known for amplifying military narratives.

Dr. Zaw Oo was previously a member of the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front and former government-in-exile, the National Coalition Government of the Union of Burma. He also served as an economic advisor to former President Thein Sein. He advised the current regime after its 2021 coup and is currently a director at the junta-controlled Central Bank of Myanmar.

U Kyaw Lwin Oo has participated in Myanmar’s peace process. Dr. Naing Swe Oo is a former military officer trained in Russia. He is the founder of the Thayninga Institute, a defense and strategy research organization mainly composed of former military officers.

Dr. Khin Maung Lwin is a former Health Ministry director and groundwater expert.