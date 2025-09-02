Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is set to meet with Chinese businesspeople for the second time during his ongoing trip to China, following an earlier gathering in Tianjin, in a bid to boost economic cooperation and attract new investment.

The second Myanmar-China Economic Cooperation Meeting will be held on Sept. 6 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Chengdu, according to an invitation letter from the Myanmar Consulate General in Chongqing.

The invitation, seen by The Irrawaddy, states that the meeting will be held during the junta boss’s visit to Chengdu, with attendees including enterprises and associations engaged in economic and trade cooperation between China and Myanmar.

The consulate invited Chinese enterprises and companies involved in projects under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, as well as Chinese companies interested in participating in the projects.

The invitation, marked confidential, states that Min Aung Hlaing will lead a delegation from the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI) and the Myanmar-India-China International Cooperation & Economic Development Association (MICA) and hold discussions with attending Chinese businesspeople to promote economic and trade cooperation.

Firms interested in attending are required to submit participant details, identification documents, and discussion points and questions in advance, the consulate said in the invitation.

The Chengdu meeting follows a similar engagement in Tianjin earlier in Min Aung Hlaing’s trip, at which he urged Chinese investors to “come and invest with confidence.”

He invited them to invest in trade, infrastructure, electric vehicles, mining, energy and natural gas production.

Following that meeting, seven memoranda of understanding were signed between China and the regime, covering information exchanges, small and medium-sized enterprises, and customs duties.

The most strategically significant deals, however, involved companies with close ties to the military and the BRI. Among the signatories were Shwe Than Lwin Holding Company, backed by the Myanmar military, and China Harbor Engineering Co. Ltd. (CHEC). Official announcements highlighted the MoUs in general terms, without providing details of the specific projects.

Min Aung Hlaing stressed at the Tianjin meeting that reopening border gates would be crucial for expanding the flow of goods, adding that trade routes could be extended from northeastern Myanmar to Yunnan Province, Chongqing Municipality, Sichuan Province and Guangxi’s Nanning City.

Despite international sanctions, trade between the two countries remains strong. According to junta figures, bilateral trade exceeded US$8 billion in 2023–24 and $7.7 billion in 2024–25, and had already surpassed $3 billion by July of the current 2025–26 financial year. China is also Myanmar’s second-largest foreign investor.

But analysts warn that Beijing’s growing engagement with the junta risks sparking a public backlash inside Myanmar.

On Monday, advocacy group Justice for Myanmar urged China to immediately end political and military support for the regime.

“Any support for the junta’s membership [in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization] only emboldens it to intensify its ongoing campaign of terror against the people,” JFM said. Min Aung Hlaing was in Tianjin to attend the SCO summit.