Myanmar military junta chief Min Aung on Saturday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for assisting his regime by exerting pressure on anti-regime ethnic armed groups in northern Myanmar.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the peaceful conditions that have emerged due to China’s efforts in exerting pressure on the armed groups in the border regions for the development of northern Myanmar,” Min Aung Hlaing was heard saying in a video.

The junta boss is now on an official visit to China at Xi’s invitation to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. He made the remarks during a meeting with the Chinese president on Aug. 30 at the Tianjin Guest House in Tianjin City.

The remark expressing gratitude to China is nowhere to be seen in official statements on the meeting released by the regime and China. The video was posted by a pro-regime media outlet that accompanied Min Aung Hlaing on his trip to China.

While China typically portrays itself as a neutral mediator in northern Myanmar affairs—focusing on border stability, dialogue and peace processes—the video provides confirmation that it puts pressure on northern armed groups.

During the Operation 1027 offensive by anti-regime ethnic armed groups and their allied resistance forces in northern Shan State in 2023 and 2024, the junta suffered unprecedented defeats, losing a huge swathe of territory from the Chinese border to areas near Mandalay in central Myanmar, including northern Shan State’s capital Lashio and the Northeastern Regional Command Center.

Soon after, China began pressuring the ethnic armed groups involved to enter ceasefires, demonstrating the influence it wields over the groups.

Following Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Naypyitaw in August 2024, the regime intensified airstrikes on ethnic areas, while China pressured ethnic armed groups, including the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), to cease fighting.

Subsequently, in November, Min Aung Hlaing was invited to China for the first time since the coup, marking a significant diplomatic step by Beijing.

After China lent official support to the regime, the MNDAA was forced by Beijing to return Lashio to the junta. Since then, the TNLA has faced unrelenting Chinese pressure, and has relinquished some areas it seized from the regime.

Just before Min Aung Hlaing’s latest trip to China, Myanmar’s most powerful ethnic armed group, the United Wa State Army, met with the MNDAA, TNLA and Shan State Progress Party, openly stating that they could no longer provide weapons support due to intense Chinese pressure.

Given this backdrop, analysts said, it’s hardly surprising Min Aung Hlaing personally thanked Xi for the assistance.

Notably, Min Aung Hlaing’s current visit to China is being made at the personal invitation of Xi. The junta boss will join other world leaders this week in Beijing for a parade marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II.

During the Saturday meeting, Min Aung Hlaing and Xi discussed cooperation on Myanmar’s “peace process”, accelerating Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) projects in Myanmar and China’s backing for the junta’s planned election in December. Xi voiced China’s “opposition to foreign interference in Myanmar’s politics”, and support for the “standing of Myanmar with prestige and integrity in the international landscape and relations with regional organizations.”

As usual, China requested joint efforts to maintain peace and stability along the China-Myanmar border, along with assurances for the safety of its workers, organizations, projects and China-Myanmar initiatives, according to statements released by both sides.

Min Aung Hlaing, in turn, reaffirmed Myanmar’s firm commitment to the One China Policy and pledged to jointly develop the BRI projects.

Min Aung Hlaing also met with Chinese businesspeople wishing to invest in Myanmar, inviting them to invest in trade, infrastructure, electric vehicles, mining, energy and natural gas production.

Following this, seven memoranda of understanding were signed between China and the regime, covering information exchange, small and medium-sized enterprises, and customs duties.

On Sunday, Min Aung Hlaing also held a separate meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in China for the SCO summit.

Following the meeting, the Indian prime minister wrote on Facebook that Myanmar is a “vital pillar” of India’s Act East and Neighborhood First policies.

“We both agreed that there is immense scope to boost ties in areas like trade, connectivity, energy, rare earth mining and security,” Modi wrote.

Myanmar is home to rare earth mines, especially in Kachin State in the country’s north, and in the northeast near the Chinese border. Rare earths play crucial roles in high-tech manufacturing, including in the defense and military, aerospace and renewable sectors.