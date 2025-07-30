The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) has accused the regime of breaching a China-brokered truce with its airstrikes on a northern Shan State town under its control.

Seven civilians, including a child, were killed and seven others injured in a junta airstrike on Kutkai town under the joint control of the MNDAA and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) in northern Shan State on Wednesday morning.

A 20-year-old Chinese man was among those injured.

The regime targeted a hotel with two 250lb bombs, damaging two houses as well. Most of the casualties were reportedly hotel guests, the TNLA said.

The Kokang on Wednesday stated that bombing Kutkai contravened April’s agreement and it would reignite war in northern Shan State.

“The recent aerial attacks by the regime represent a serious violation of the hard-won ceasefire agreement with the MNDAA, severely undermining mutual trust between the two sides and directly increasing the risk of renewed conflict in northern Shan State,” the MNDAA said.

Myanmar’s junta has carried out five airstrikes on towns under the control of the TNLA and its allies in northern Mandalay Region and northern Shan State within 24 hours, killing 37 people.

The TNLA on Wednesday issued a statement condemning the airstrikes and urging the United Nations, Chinese government and other countries to stop junta war crimes.

On Tuesday evening, a junta fighter jet dropped a 250lb bomb on Monglon town under TNLA control in northern Shan State, killing a resident and destroying seven houses.

On Tuesday morning, a junta fighter jet dropped three 500lb bombs and two 250lb bombs on housing and a bus terminal in TNLA-held Mogoke in northern Mandalay Region, killing four residents and injuring nine others and wrecking 18 houses.

It was the third attack on the ruby town this month.

On Tuesday evening, the junta bombed a resistance-controlled police station in Letpanhla village and Shwepantaw village in Singu Township under the control of Mandalay People’s Defense Force (PDF) and its allies in northern Mandalay Region.

The PDF liberated the township with the TNLA in July last year.

A total of 22 detainees at the police station were killed and 30 others wounded, said Mandalay PDF.

“Most of them were suspected junta informers. Some of them were civilian prisoners,” said Ko Osmond of Mandalay PDF.

He said resistance forces used the police station to ensure peace and uphold the rule of law.

Two civilians were killed in the Shwepantaw airstrike.

Letpanhla has been a target of repeated junta airstrikes in Singu Township since resistance forces occupied it. In August 2024, junta warplanes destroyed a school and hospital and killed 14 villagers. Junta aircraft bombed the village in February and March more than four times, killing more than 35 civilians.

The TNLA denounced the bombing of houses, markets, schools, hotels and public places under its control in northern Shan and northern Mandalay Region.

The TNLA and MNDAA are members of the Brotherhood Alliance that launched Operation 1027 across northern Shan State with the help of resistance groups from elsewhere in Myanmar.

The alliance liberated most of northern Shan State including the capital Lashio and vital border trade routes with China. In April, under Chinese pressure, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army of the alliance handed Lashio back to the regime.

However, the TNLA rejected the junta’s demand to return the liberated towns during peace talks in Kunming in late April.

The regime has repeatedly bombed the TNLA-held towns since the talks failed.