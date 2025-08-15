After junta leader Min Aung Hlaing declared that elections planned for December would be held “without fail,” China has reiterated its support for the electoral process. The regime has also invited China to observe the voting.

On the sidelines of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, on Thursday in Anning, Yunnan Province, junta Foreign Minister Than Swe met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi who expressed support for the junta’s proposed election, according to the junta media.

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar did not explicitly state China’s support for the elections in its Friday press release, but said Wang called for “achieving three goals through the election: first, domestic peace with a cessation of hostilities among parties and national governance based on the will of the people; second, national reconciliation and broadest solidarity and third, social harmony, advancement of post-earthquake reconstruction and economic development, and improvement of people’s lives.”

Though the remarks were made during a bilateral meeting, they coincided with the presence of foreign ministers from Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam in China, leading to speculation that China is helping the junta gain regional backing for its planned elections.

China, India, Thailand, Cambodia, Russia and Belarus are providing support for the junta’s election plan.

In November last year, China invited the diplomatically isolated Min Aung Hlaing to the Mekong-Lancang Summit, facilitating his engagement with regional leaders including Thailand.

That trip marked Min Aung Hlaing’s first visit to China since the 2021 coup, followed by visits to Thailand, Belarus, and Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin and other leaders.

China is one of the few allies and major arms suppliers of Myanmar’s regime, backing it on the regional and global stages. It has reiterated its support for the elections—just four months away—amid the gathering of senior officials from Mekong countries.

Wang reminded Than Swe of the need to protect the safety of Chinese nationals, organizations, and projects in Myanmar.

Previous Chinese ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai held discussions with the regime about the election which Min Aung Hlaing promised after his 2021 coup. Wang expressed his support for the election during his visit to Naypyitaw in August last year. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for the election when he met Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow in May. Chinese Special Envoy to Myanmar Deng Xijun did the same when he attended the junta’s “Peace Forum” in Naypyitaw in June.

China’s support for the junta’s proposed election is tied to its strategic interests in a stable Myanmar, and it has pressured resistance forces to agree to ceasefires.

Under pressure from China, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army halted its offensives in northern Shan State and relinquished Lashio, the capital of northern Shan State, in April. Its ally, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) is also under pressure from China to cede towns it liberated on the Chinese border trade route. Beijing hasn’t turned a blind eye to the junta’s indiscriminate air attacks on TNLA-controlled towns that have killed numerous civilians.

As Wang held talks with Than Swe on Thursday, junta air attacks killed eight civilians in Mogoke town controlled by the TNLA in Mandalay Region.

The TNLA’s General Tar Bone Kyaw stated on social media on Tuesday that China’s self-interested interference is one of the greatest obstacles facing the revolution.

Western countries, including the US, resistance groups and the civilian National Unity Government have long rejected the junta’s elections as neither free nor fair.

Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair, has stated that the junta should prioritize halting hostilities over holding elections.

Recently, the Arakan Army, Karen National Union and TNLA declared that elections will not be allowed in their territories, vowing to disrupt the process and denouncing voting as a mechanism to entrench military rule.