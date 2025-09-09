The deteriorating health of detained Myanmar democracy leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in the junta’s custody has raised concerns among officials in Beijing who work on Myanmar issues, according to sources close to them.

The 80-year-old is suffering from worsening heart problems and needs urgent medical attention, her son Kim Aris said last week. He also appealed for her immediate release from the regime’s “cruel and life-threatening” custody.

Myanmar’s opposition National Unity Government (NUG) has asked the international community and governments to assist in obtaining medication, and embassies in Yangon are trying to learn more details about her health.

In Beijing, the officials working on Myanmar are reportedly divided on what to do about Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s health. Sources said one group believes she should be taken to Beijing for treatment, while the other is not inclined to get involved.

The Myanmar junta detained and tried her after overthrowing her government in a coup in 2021. She is now serving a 27-year sentence for alleged offenses including incitement, corruption and election fraud, all of which she denies. No one outside the regime knows where she is being held.

Concerns about the detained leader were heightened last week when Kim Aris told UK newspaper The Independent that his mother’s ongoing heart complications had worsened, and he had no idea whether her request to see a cardiologist from outside the prison had been granted.

Former UK Foreign Secretary William Hague called on the military junta to release Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. He told The Independent: “It is high time that Aung San Suu Kyi was released. It is also a moral and humanitarian imperative that she is given access to proper medical care without delay.”

But the regime has shown no sign of softening its stance towards her. The regime on Saturday dismissed the reports that the detained State Counselor’s health was worsening, claiming the news was fabricated and deliberately timed to distract from junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s official visit to China last week.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and China

Following her arrest in 2021, The Irrawaddy has learned, China reportedly asked the junta to allow its envoys to meet with her, given her central role in Myanmar’s politics. But its request has never been granted.

In 2015, a few months before that year’s election, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, then opposition leader, visited Beijing and met with President Xi Jinping. It was unusual for Beijing to invite prominent opposition leaders to meet with the president.

During her time as Myanmar State Counselor from 2016 until the coup, she visited China three times and met Xi on every visit.

Xi paid an official visit to Myanmar in 2020. During the trip he and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi presided over the signing of 33 multi-sector MoUs as a part of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Myanmar.

Daw Zin Mar Aung, the NUG’s foreign minister, told The Irrawaddy the NUG has been aware of China’s concerns over Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s health.

“I appreciate them for it,” she said, referring to those who wanted to bring Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to Beijing for medical treatment.

She added that China should push the junta to treat the State Counselor humanely because she is now 80 and has been cut off from everyone, even her family, for five years.

“So, as a good friend of Myanmar, China should put pressure on the junta,” she said.

Where is Daw Aung San Suu Kyi?

Some wealthy businessmen who were briefly interrogated in a Naypyitaw military compound after the coup said they were detained at a military guesthouse not far from a house where Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was detained. The Irrawaddy couldn’t independently confirm their claims.

Diplomats in Yangon, meanwhile, said she has been detained at a ministerial-level residence in Naypyitaw. This is a common story shared by many diplomats in Yangon, but it is unlikely they have access to reliable information about her.

Wherever she is, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi remains a highly respected figure in Myanmar and the concerns for her health are genuine.

Some critics believe the regime will not free her and will let her die in custody. And it won’t be allowing a mausoleum to be built for her, they added, as it could become a

rallying point for opposition forces. Deeply fearful of her popularity, regime leader Min Aung Hlaing’s personal hatred of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is well known among military commanders.

Some Asian diplomats in Yangon said that they have been trying to find out what was going on regarding her health. Based on various indirect sources, they say it seems she is OK, at least for now. But given her age, she will no doubt need proper care and prison visits—or freedom—soon.

The military justified its takeover on the basis of what it said was widespread fraud in an election that Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s party won by a landslide, although election monitors found no evidence of cheating.

A senior Myanmar journalist said he thought, given Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s advanced age, that she may not live long and may well die in custody.

“If it happens, it is nobody’s fault but Min Aung Hlaing’s. He will have to face the consequences and take full responsibility,” he said.