The junta on Thursday officially declared the Karen National Union (KNU), Myanmar’s oldest ethnic armed group, a “terrorist” organization and “unlawful.”

The designations came in two separate announcements in the official gazette from the Counter-Terrorism Central Committee and the Home Affairs Ministry.

The first accused the Karen rebels, who have recently made dramatic territorial gains along the Thai border, of “terrorist activities,” saying they “pose grave threats to public safety, lives, and properties, while also targeting critical infrastructure and damaging state-owned buildings, machinery, equipment, and supplies.”

It also accused the KNU of bombing and killing innocent civilians and forcibly recruiting members.

The ministry announcement, meanwhile, charged the KNU and anyone associated with it with posing “serious threats to the rule of law […] as well as to the peace, stability and well-being of the state and its people.”

The designations came in apparent response to a statement by the KNU earlier this week dismissing the junta’s planned elections as illegitimate and designed to prolong the military dictatorship.

The KNU’s response was withering. “With nothing more than full-blown lies, the thief is crying ‘stop thief!’” KNU spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee commented. “The regime doesn’t deserve any of our attention,”.

He pointed out that that the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, and even courts in Argentina have issued arrest warrants or are preparing prosecutions against the junta, “clearly showing who the real terrorists are, who the true international criminals are, and who the so-called ‘illegal association’ actually is.”

“We are not wrong about our position on the junta election,” said Padoh Saw Thamein Tun of the KNU Central Committee. “Now they respond with these labels because they weren’t happy with that.”

He added the planned election would not even be valid under the military’s own 2008 Constitution.

A woman from a KNU-controlled area in Mon State’s Thaton Township expressed concern that the military will attack civilians more brutally now the KNU has explicitly been labeled terrorist.

Founded shortly after Burma’s independence from Britain in 1948 to ensure greater autonomy for the Karen minority, the KNU was also labeled unlawful after the 1962 Ne Win coup. In 2015, just before signing the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement, the KNU’s unlawful status was removed by the quasi-civilian government led by Thein Sein.

It signed the ceasefire on 15 Oct. 2015 but took the view that the military’s 2021 coup invalidated it and went back to fighting the regime. More recently it made substantial gains against junta positions in Karen State’s Kawkareik, where intense fighting continues.

The junta has also designated as terrorist groups the Brotherhood Alliance—the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), and Arakan Army (AA)—and resistance People’s Defense Forces (PDF) in the Bamar heartland.