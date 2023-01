Conflicts In Numbers Myanmar Junta’s Atrocities in One Month

--

The Irrawaddy has compiled the number of deaths, torchings, arrests, air strikes and injuries perpetrated by the regime across the country from Dec. 18, 2022 to Jan. 19, 2023.

People Killed: 87

People arrested: 113

People Injured: 103

Villages torched: 72

Air strikes: 18

Data and infographics by The Irrawaddy