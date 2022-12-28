Burma Yangon Activists Given 12-Year Jail Terms by Myanmar Junta

Activists jump from a building in Yangon to escape a junta raid. / CJ

A junta court in Yangon’s Insein Prison on Tuesday handed down long prison sentences to activists who jumped from a building to avoid capture by troops in August last year.

A male and female activist died and three others were seriously injured and detained by junta troops on August 10 last year when they jumped from a building on 44th Street in Yangon to avoid capture.

The three who survived the impact, Ko Ye Min Oo, also known as Ye Gyi, Ko Min Thitsar Aung, also known as Bala, and Ko Wai Yan Htet were each given 12-year terms with labor on two counts of illegal possession of explosives.

A Botahtaung District Court judge presided over the case in Insein.

Three others, Ma Poe Kyaw Kyaw Khant, Ko Thiha Kaung Sett and Ko Wai Phyo Aung, who were arrested with homemade bombs and gunpowder at the same time, were also given 12-year sentences.

A taxi diver, who was arrested along with them, was given seven years with labor. In the incident, only activist Ko Kaung Min Thant managed to escape.