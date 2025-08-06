Admiral Moe Aung, a longtime confidant of Myanmar’s military leadership, has been quietly removed from his dual roles as Union minister at the Office of the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) and national security advisor, following a major reshuffle.

On July 30, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing threw a farewell party in Naypyitaw for his outgoing SAC members, before rebranding the body as the State Security and Peace Commission (SSPC). Moe Aung was notably absent at the event as Min Aung Hlaing thanked his SAC colleagues, many of whom continue to sit on the SSPC.

Former generals including Mya Tun Oo, Aung Lin Dwe, Tin Aung San and Nyo Saw have been appointed to both the National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) and the interim government, which will be in office until power is transferred after the planned elections in December. But when the new lineups were announced, Moe Aung was nowhere to be seen.

With many speculating about Moe Aung’s fate, Min Aung Hlaing appointed former Navy chief Tin Aung San—currently serving as a union minister at the President’s Office—to replace Moe Aung as national security advisor. Tin Aung San is tasked with advising Min Aung Hlaing and the NDSC on security matters.

Tin Aung San was Moe Aung’s predecessor as Navy chief, a position he held under the now ousted National League for Democracy government. After the coup, he served, at different times, as transport and defense minister. During his tenure as the defense minister, the Myanmar military experienced unprecedented defeats in northern Shan State during anti-regime Operation 1027, launched by an alliance of ethnic armies. He was then transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office. He did, however, achieve a notable success as chair of the national-level conscription committee, supplying recruits for a depleted army over the past year.

Why was Moe Aung excluded?

Sources in Naypyitaw suggest Moe Aung’s removal is linked to a massive leak of personal data involving over 200,000 junta employees. The breach, reportedly caused by ransomware attacks, exposed sensitive information—including photos, addresses and phone numbers—of personnel from the police and judiciary, and the departments of immigration, customs, revenue, finance and planning, as well as Myanmar’s military ordnance factories, according to the Facebook page “Min Khant Aung’s V”, which shared the data.

According to insiders, the leaked data originated from one of Moe Aung’s offices, though it remains unclear whether the breach occurred within the Office of the SAC Chairman or the National Security Advisor’s Office. The military has reportedly tasked Military Intelligence chief General Ye Win Oo with investigating the incident.

Sources familiar with the matter say the problem would be particularly worrisome for the regime if the data leak originated from the National Security Advisor’s Office.

“Naypyitaw apparently believes that besides data about junta employees, the leak could include sensitive material concerning China and Russia. It could be a big problem. Moe Aung was initially slated for the President’s Office minister post, but not after what has happened,” said a source close to the regime. China and Russia are both key allies of the regime.

In response, the junta has launched a sweeping investigation into cybersecurity firms operating in Myanmar.

Prominent firms providing cybersecurity services in Myanmar include India-based Factosecure; Yangon-based Myanmar Cyber Guard; CyberHub Myanmar; SecuZone Myanmar; IT Fortress; Mandalay-based Trust Net Solutions; Data Defend Myanmar; Naypyitaw-based SafeLayer Technologies; Taunggyi-based ByteSecure Myanmar; Secure Link; and the Myanmar branch of Cyber Shield Asia.

Following the leak, the regime enacted the Military Secrets Protection Law in late July, prescribing capital punishment for those convicted of leaking classified military information.

Powerful family origins

A graduate of the 28th intake of the Defense Services Academy, Moe Aung is a son of Aung Thaung—a former minister of industry in Than Shwe’s regime and a key figure in the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP). Aung Thaung was notorious as the most corrupt official in Than Shwe’s regime.

Moe Aung’s siblings include Pyi Aung, Nay Aung and Khin Ngu Yi Phyo; together they are known as a “crony family”. Pyi Aung, who retired from the Myanmar military as a lieutenant colonel, is married to Nandar Aye, daughter of Maung Aye, the No. 2 in the previous junta.

The Aung Thaung family are among the very highest of the elite in Myanmar’s administrative and economic sectors, and their business empire has thrived for decades, spanning both the Than Shwe and Min Aung Hlaing eras, and the fledgling democratic period in between.

Nay Aung is the chair of IGE Group of Companies, one of the biggest conglomerates in Myanmar, and a business partner of the incumbent military leadership.

Following the 2021 coup, Moe Aung was promoted to Navy chief and later appointed to key ministerial and advisory roles. He led military delegations to Russia and oversaw submarine acquisitions and officer training programs in India and Russia—efforts that reportedly earned him Min Aung Hlaing’s favor.

In 2023, the European Union imposed sanctions on Moe Aung for his role in human rights violations and undermining democratic governance.