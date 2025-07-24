Neighboring countries’ real attitudes toward each other often become clearest not in times of peace, but during moments of conflict or tension.

In 2002, amid escalating tensions and mutual criticism over the cross-border drug trade and the presence of ethnic armed organizations’ bases near the border, Thailand made a gesture of goodwill.

Thaksin Shinawatra, the Thai prime minister at the time, invited General Maung Aye, the deputy commander-in-chief of Myanmar’s then military regime, the State Peace and Development Council (SPDC), for a goodwill visit to Bangkok and arranged a round of golf between military officers of the two countries’ armed forces as a way to help ease tensions.

As recalled by members of Maung Aye’s delegation, the way he approached the golf match reflected not only the Myanmar generals’ competitiveness and lingering sense of superiority over their Thai counterparts—a legacy of Burmese invasions of Thailand in centuries past—but also a desire to win in such a way that would not further strain the already delicate bilateral ties.

The golf match took place at the Blue Canyon Golf Course in Phuket, Thailand—once graced by Tiger Woods.

Maung Aye, who previously served as commander of the Myanmar military’s Northeastern Command near the Chinese border, was known for his wariness of Beijing, which for years had kept the Communist Party of Burma’s forces well supplied.

He had also served as the chief of Eastern Command, which oversees military operations near the Thai border. As such, he had been deeply involved in managing tensions with ethnic armed groups and combating the illicit drug trade they operated along the Thai-Myanmar border. These experiences may have informed his guarded attitude toward Thailand—neither overtly antagonistic nor fully trustful.

While making public gestures of camaraderie and repeated references to “brother nations” during the visit, Maung Aye also took pains to learn about the golfing skills of the Thai naval officers participating in the match, according to then deputy head of Military Intelligence Brigadier General Kyaw Win, a member of Maung Aye’s entourage for the trip.

On the morning of April 25, 2002, before the golf match began, Maung Aye discreetly instructed him and Soe Tha, the SPDC’s minister for national planning and economic development, to team up, telling them: “I heard the Thai navy officers are very good. Play against them—but make sure not to win too decisively, and don’t lose badly either,” writes Kyaw Win in his book “My Life as a Psychological Student and Other Essays”, published under the pen name “Sun Ye”, which means “Brave Kite.”

Maung Aye apparently wanted to balance diplomatic etiquette with historical pride—a resounding victory might embarrass the hosts, but a crushing defeat for the Myanmar side would be a disgrace, especially given the generals’ mindset.

Neither Soe Tha nor Kyaw Win were novices, having often accompanied military dictators Ne Win and Than Shwe—known golf enthusiasts—when they hit the links for a round of 18 holes. Their frequent participation in government-sponsored military golf tournaments gave them a competitive edge—and the duo ultimately defeated the Thai Navy team.

Following their win, they quickly reported to Maung Aye: “We won! The stroke difference wasn’t much.”

“Vice Senior General Maung Aye gave me a smile of satisfaction, and patted me on my shoulder, and gave his approval,” Kyaw Win wrote.

Beyond the golf course, Maung Aye’s goodwill visit included formal engagements such as meeting King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit at Chitralada Royal Villa, and a red-carpet welcome from Thaksin featuring a guard of honor at the Blue Room at Government House. He also held bilateral talks with Thaksin, covering a range of issues including tourism, fisheries, agriculture, livestock, transport links, drug eradication and labor issues, according to junta media reports.

While tensions between the two countries persisted even after Maung Aye’s goodwill visit, in subsequent years, Than Shwe’s regime managed to boost ties and open a new chapter in bilateral relations. The two countries maintained good ties during the now ousted civilian National League for Democracy government.

Ties between the Myanmar military and Thai authorities have not been affected by the coup in 2021. Despite international sanctions and condemnation, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing has made two visits to Thailand, including attending the BIMSTEC summit—a gathering of Bay of Bengal nations—hosted by the Thai government in April. Bangkok has also expressed a willingness to support the junta’s planned elections at the end of this year.