The head of the US Embassy in Yangon visited Kachin State last week to meet business and community leaders in the war-torn but mineral-rich state.

An embassy spokesperson told The Irrawaddy that Chargé d’Affaires Susan Stevenson was in the state’s capital Myitkyina on August 11-13.

“The visit was part of [Stevenson’s] ongoing familiarization travel to better understand local socio-economic conditions throughout the country,” said the spokesperson.

A local source familiar with the visit told The Irrawaddy that the Chargé d’Affaires’ wanted to hear the voices of Kachin State.

Located in northern Myanmar and bordering China, Kachin State is known for its rich deposits of jade and rare earths—minerals essential in the manufacture of everything from electric cars to defense systems. The US is seeking a stable supply of rare earth minerals as part of its push to reduce dependence on China.

Kachin state is also a conflict hotspot, with the ethnic Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and its resistance allies waging war against a junta that toppled the elected government in 2021.

KIA-led forces have seized at least a dozen towns across the state since 2024, including rare earth mining hubs. The focus of fighting is now Bhamo, a strategic town on the Irrawaddy River.

The embassy said Stevenson’s visit to Myitkyina was postponed from January due to the security situation. Myitkyina remains under junta control.

“[Stevenson] did not engage with KIA officials or members of the military regime during her visit,” the spokesperson said.

Stevenson has been the head of mission in Yangon since July 2023. The US downgraded diplomatic relations with Myanmar after the 2021 coup.