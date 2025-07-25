The United States has lifted sanctions on several allies of Myanmar’s ruling general and their military-linked firms, a US Treasury notice shows, after the junta chief sent a glowing letter of praise to President Donald Trump.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a 2021 coup, deposing the civilian government and sparking a civil war that has killed thousands, leaving 3.5 million displaced and half the nation in poverty.

Two weeks ago, the top general sent a letter to Trump, responding to his threat of tariffs by lavishing his presidency with praise, including for shutting down US-funded media outlets covering the conflict.

A US Treasury notice on Thursday said sanctions were dropped against KT Services and Logistics, Myanmar Chemical and Machinery Company, and Suntac Technologies—as well as their managers.

KT Services and Logistics and its CEO Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung were described as junta “cronies” when they were sanctioned in 2022 for leasing Yangon’s port from a military firm for US$3 million a year.

He was exposed by The New York Times and Justice for Myanmar for supplying the Myanmar junta with European aircraft, a French coastal surveillance system, and Italian guns for the navy, circumventing Western sanctions.

He was sanctioned by the US in 2022. While denying involvement in the arms trade, he admitted to a decade-long relationship with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, facilitated by Kanbawza Group’s U Aung Ko Win.

Myanmar Chemical and Machinery Company, owned by Aung Hlaing Oo, a discreet Yangon businessman, is a key intermediary for Myanmar’s junta, facilitating arms deals with Eastern European countries, notably Ukraine and Serbia. Operating through Myanmar Chemical & Machinery Co. (MCM), Aung Hlaing Oo secures equipment and technology for the junta to produce advanced weapons like BTR-4 armored personnel carriers and MMT-40 tanks. Named Ukraine’s honorary consul in Myanmar in 2017, he was sanctioned in 2022.

Suntac Technologies owner Sit Taing Aung was sanctioned later that year for producing arms, including tanks and mortars.

The son of former Myanmar Forestry Minister Aung Phone, he transitioned from the timber trade to becoming a major arms supplier for the current junta. Through his Suntac Group, particularly Suntac Technologies, he holds a military import license to acquire materials for arms factories and weapons production. He has imported weapons from Ukraine and other countries in Eastern Europe and owns Yatanarpon Aviation Support Co., which supplied aircraft parts to the junta in 2020 and 2021.

A fourth Myanmar national, Tin Latt Min—whom the US previously described as owning “various companies that are closely related to the regime”—was also removed from the sanctions list.

Her husband is US-sanctioned Thein Win Zaw, the owner of Shwe Byain Phyu Co., which has interests in gas stations, gem mining, telecoms and logging. She was sanctioned in 2024, described as owning “various companies that are closely related to the regime.” Her adult children Theint Win Htet and Win Paing Kyaw have been sanctioned for being the children of Thein Win Zaw.

The Treasury notice did not give a reason for their removal, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump sent a letter to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing earlier this month, one among a raft of missives dispatched to foreign leaders during his global tariff blitz.

The letter—believed to be Washington’s first public recognition of the junta’s rule since the coup—threatened Myanmar with a 40-percent levy unless a trade deal was struck.

Min Aung Hlaing responded with a multi-page letter expressing his “sincere appreciation” for Trump’s message and praising his “strong leadership”.