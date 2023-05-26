Burma Two Sagaing Civilians Die in Myanmar Junta Airstrikes

Banmauk PDF training with the KIA in 2022. / BR

Myanmar junta airstrikes on Banmauk Township in Sagaing Region killed two civilians on Thursday after regime troops suffered causalities fighting resistance forces.

A 66-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were reportedly killed in Naung Kan village.

The airstrikes came after the Federal Revolution Force, which is trained by the Kachin Independence Army, and Banmauk People’s Defense Force (PDF) killed at least 20 junta troops, including a captain, in the township on Wednesday, according to the PDF.

Over 100 Light Infantry Division 77 and Battalion 416 troops, who had been stationed in Kyaung Lal village for weeks, were attacked on Sunday by the resistance groups.

“After suffering heavy losses, they retreated on Wednesday and we chased them so they called in jet fighters. Despite the airstrikes, we seized Kyaung Lal,” said a PDF spokesman.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Reinforcements from Indaw Township were allegedly stopped by attacks from the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front and Indaw PDF.

“Clashes keep breaking out in Indaw to prevent over 100 troops reaching Banmauk,” said Ko Saw of All Burma Students’ northern command.

Kyaung Lal and nearby villages emptied weeks ago after residents fled to forests and other villages.

A Kyauk Lal resident, who was sheltering in a forest with his family on Friday, said: “The fighting has resumed in Banmauk. The clashes near Indaw Township are escalating.”

In March junta airstrikes killed three civilians in Banmauk following fighting with resistance groups.