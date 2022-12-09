Burma Two NLD Members Meet Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to Explain Myanmar Junta Election Plans

State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar’s military regime set up for two National League Democracy (NLD) members to sell the idea of the junta’s plans for a general election next year to jailed State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, sources told The Irrawaddy.

The party leader was taken from her Naypyitaw Prison cell, where she has been held since June, to the meeting inside the prison compound with Daw Sandar Min.

The other person at the meeting was either U Toe Lwin, the brother-in-law of NLD lawmaker U Thein Swe, who represented Pyapon Township in Ayeyarwady Region or U Aung Soe, the party’s Tanintharyi regional chair.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi reportedly looked furious after the meeting and dismissed their proposals.

Daw Sandar Min, a former Yangon regional lawmaker, is known to have close ties to junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun and other high-ranking military officers. She is one of the few NLD members who is looking to run in the election the junta is planning, which is denounced by a majority of the population and the civilian National Unity Government.

Most NLD members have been in hiding since the coup and many have been killed by the junta.

Observers say the regime hopes to divide the NLD by using a handful of members prepared to run in the election and used Daw Sandar Min to represent their views to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi about joining the junta-organized poll.

Daw Sandar Min was unavailable for comment. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is being held in isolation and being prevented from speaking to the media.

The United Nations and United States said any election would be fraudulent.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi praised young anti-junta resistance fighters and all those fighting for democracy.

She shared the message via her Australian former economics adviser, Sean Turnell, who was released last month ago after 650 days in custody.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was detained during the February 2021 coup and faced numerous charges. She has so far been sentenced to 26 years in prison in 14 cases.