The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) is actively courting domestic and foreign investment in the Ta’ang (Palaung) region it controls, despite acknowledging challenges posed by the Myanmar junta’s escalating intensified airstrikes and ground offensives.

“We welcome all mutually beneficial investments,” the TNLA’s Colonel Tar Pan Hla told a press conference on July 5. “Whether they are Chinese entrepreneurs, local business owners, or investors from other regions – we welcome all who wish to invest. We offer them protection and support. We invite them to come and invest.”

The TNLA, part of the Brotherhood Alliance, seized around a dozen towns in Shan State and Mandalay Region during Operation 1027.

Among them were Mogoke, a world-renowned source of high-value rubies and other precious gems; Namtu, whose Bawdwin mine is rich in zinc, lead, silver and copper deposits; Mongngawt and Namhkan, key gold and silica mining hubs; Namhsan, a center of tea production.

Several other TNLA-controlled towns lie on the key border trade route with China.

The ethnic army and its political wing, the Palaung State Liberation Front, have installed administrations and are managing economic activities, including mining, across these areas.

However, the investment pitch comes amid ongoing heavy fighting.

The regime has launched a major ground offensive to retake Nawnghkio town. It is also conducting nearly daily airstrikes on TNLA territory after the ethnic army rejected demands to withdraw from five key towns on the China-Myanmar trade route – Nawnghkio, Kyaukme, Hsipaw, Mogoke and Momeik – during China-brokered peace talks in April.

The Bawdwin operation and some gold mines have been temporarily closed due to junta airstrikes, but gems mining continues in Mogoke, said TNLA spokesperson Lway Yay Oo.

“We have permitted large-scale mining in Mogoke, where each mine covers around one acre. We only have four or five outside investors operating in Mogoke,” she said.

Lway Yay Oo denied reports that the United Wa State Army and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army – TNLA allies – are involved in mining in Mogoke.

Investment levels remain very low due to security concerns and instability, she added.

Local sources in Mogoke allege TNLA leaders and associates are conducting excessive, environmentally damaging gem mining operations, including at the main golf course.

The TNLA said it has formed a gem mining management committee to regulate and tax business owners.

Prior to the TNLA takeover, at least 17 Mogoke gem mines were operated by companies linked to the junta, according to a 2021 report by Global Witness.

The report estimated that between 2014 and 2017, the legal trade in Mogoke gems was worth US$ 346-415 million annually, with illicit trade reaching up to US$2.07 billion per year.

Lway Yay Oo said gold mining in Mongngawt and silica mining in Namhkan have been suspended due to environmental concerns following local complaints. She added that the TNLA would respond to any complaints in other areas by conducting inspections.

She also acknowledged that ongoing regime air attacks were hampering the armed group’s efforts to attract investments.

“It’s difficult for us to provide security due to the junta’s airstrikes,” she said.

Residents have voiced doubts about the viability of investment under current conditions. “There’s too much instability, and wealthy people are steering clear of the town. People with money are holding onto their cash tightly,” said a woman from Kyaukme.

Junta airstrikes killed four civilians and injured 12 others in Mogoke and Kyaukme towns on Friday, according to the TNLA.

Meanwhile, junta troops have advanced to within 5 kilometers of TNLA-held Nawnghkio. Locals have also reported a build-up of junta forces in Lashio, potentially presaging further assaults on TNLA territory. The regime recaptured Lashio, capital of northern Shan State, in April after the MNDAA retreated under pressure from China.