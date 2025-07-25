Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian nation that has publicly expressed support for Myanmar’s pro-democracy National Unity Government (NUG), has initiated diplomatic contact with the country’s military regime, raising questions about whether its stance is shifting as it seeks full membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Olandino Ruide Andrade, chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Timor-Leste, visited junta Deputy Foreign Minister Ko Ko Kyaw in Naypyitaw on Thursday, expressing Dili’s commitment to fostering friendly ties with all ASEAN member states including Myanmar, and inviting the regime to establish an embassy in Dili, the Timorese capital, junta media reported.

The Timorese diplomat “expressed hope for support from the ASEAN Member States in the Country’s endeavor towards full membership in the regional bloc,” junta media said.

Timor-Leste was a Portuguese colony before being occupied by Indonesia for more than two decades. In 2002, it became a sovereign state following a UN-sponsored popular referendum. After decades of trying to join ASEAN, Timor-Leste was finally cleared for membership at the ASEAN Summit in May, with the bloc’s leaders agreeing to admit it as the 11th member during the regional grouping’s upcoming summit in late October.

In response, the regime officially informed Malaysia, the bloc’s current chair, that it will not support Timor-Leste’s accession, arguing that it violated ASEAN’s non-interference principle by condemning the 2021 coup and publicly engaging with the NUG.

Also known as East Timor, Timor-Leste has publicly shown support for Myanmar’s anti-regime movement. At the 2022 United Nations General Assembly, Timorese President José Ramos-Horta asked world leaders why they were not helping Myanmar the way they were helping Ukraine, and in July 2023, Dili officially invited NUG officials to the swearing-in of the new Timorese government.

Timorese leaders at one point also urged junta troops to abandon their arms and stand with the Myanmar people, and Dili has joined the EU, the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, Norway and Switzerland in issuing statements condemning the junta’s crimes against civilians. Furthermore, Timor-Leste authorized the opening of an NUG liaison office in Dili.

These actions triggered a backlash from the regime, which called Timor-Leste “a small and poor country” and criticized Ramos-Horta and Timorese Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão—both of whom have consistently condemned Myanmar’s regimes.

In August 2023, the regime took more concrete steps, expelling Timor-Leste’s chargé d’affaires and organizing a series of anti-Dili protests outside Yangon City Hall.

During Thursday’s meeting, the Timorese diplomat affirmed Dili’s “dedication to upholding the principles of the ASEAN Charter” and expressed the country’s “desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Myanmar,” junta media reported. It was not immediately clear if the chargé d’affaires had returned to his post at the embassy, and if so, when.

According to the report, Timor-Leste’s foreign minister is expected to visit Naypyitaw soon to discuss the country’s accession to ASEAN. At Thursday’s meeting, Ko Ko Kyaw, the deputy foreign minister, “emphasized the need to uphold the principle of non-interference under the ASEAN Charter on Timor-Leste’s path towards ASEAN membership.”

This shift has raised questions about the future of Dili’s relationship with the NUG. As ASEAN requires unanimous approval from all member states for new entrants, Timor-Leste may find itself compelled to engage the junta diplomatically.

While it is a small country with just 1.3 million people, Timor-Leste has been the region’s most vocal critic of the Myanmar military regime.