Burma Three Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Thaton Pincer Attack: Resistance Group

A resistance fighter fires his weapon at the Thein Seik Police outpost in Thaton Township, Mon State on Monday. / HRS

Three regime forces were killed in Thaton Township, Mon State on Monday when three resistance groups launched simultaneous attacks on a police outpost and military battalion, according to the Hawk Revolutionary Squad (HRS).

The HRS said it coordinated with the Thaton People’s Defense Force and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), to attack the regime bases.

At 10.20 am on Monday, the combined resistance forces attacked Thein Seik Police outpost in the township with automatic weapons and heavy explosives.

Video shot by the resistance group shows the fighters, who arrived in vehicles, attacking the police base at its entrance.

Three regime troops were killed and three others including the head of the police outpost were injured, the HRS said.

At the same time, other members of the combined groups used drones to drop 60mm bombs on the junta’s Light Infantry Battalion 9 in the township.

The house of the military battalion commander, barracks and buildings in the military base were damaged by the drone strikes, the resistance group said.

The Irrawaddy has been unable to verify either the military casualties or the damage.

The resistance group claimed there were no resistance casualties.