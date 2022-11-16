Burma Three Myanmar Junta Fighter Jets Destroyed: Resistance

The regime's airbase in Magwe.

Three Myanmar junta jet fighters were destroyed and at least eight troops killed as the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied resistance groups attacked an airbase in Magwe Region, according to the Karen National Union (KNU).

The KNLA, an armed wing of the KNU, and resistance allies reportedly fired three improvised rockets into the airbase on Wednesday morning, hitting two MiG-29s fighters and killing at least eight troops.

“We can confirm that two MiG-29s and another fighter jet were destroyed and at least eight troops were killed,” Padoh Saw Taw Nee, a KNU spokesman, told The Irrawaddy.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Residents said they heard explosions at the airbase.

The Eagle People’s Defence Force, based in western Bago Region, on Wednesday stated that its members coordinated with the KNLA and other resistance groups on Tuesday to fire three improvised 170mm rockets into the airbase and shoot troops with rifles.

The group’s commander Saw David said: “This attack is revenge for atrocities in Karen and Kachin states. If they kill one civilian, we will kill 10 junta troops. These junta aircraft have been used to slaughter innocent civilians.”

After the attack, junta troops were deployed in Magwe town, tightening security and checking commuters, according to residents.

Magwe Airbase was attacked in April and August 2021 and an ammunition store was damaged.