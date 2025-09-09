Junta troops are pushing south from the recently recaptured Asian Highway section between Kawkareik and Myawaddy town in Karen State, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes, residents and humanitarian workers say.

Regime soldiers poured into Myawaddy town on Saturday after retaking the Kawkareik-Myawaddy road and an operational command headquarters in Thingannyinaung. They have since advanced into Falu and other villages south of Myawaddy, targeting strategic hilltop outposts near Myawaddy town, say locals.

“Junta troops have arrived in Metta Lin Myaing and Mae Htaw Thalay villages and are reportedly pushing into Lay Kay Kaw town. A junta aircraft dropped two 500-lb bombs near the town on Monday. They are also advancing into other villages,” said a resident of Mae Htaw Thalay.

A volunteer helping the displaced said the junta’s swift advance is likely supported by the Border Guard Force (BGF) and Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA)—two ethnic Karen armed groups allied with the regime.

“Junta troops arrived suddenly after the BGF and DKBA apparently cleared the routes for them. People had almost no time to pack, fleeing their farms and leaving their animals behind,” he said.

Thousands of residents, along with political activists and civil disobedience movement (CDM) government staff taking shelter in the villages, were forced to flee—some to the Salween River or across into Thailand, others to Waw Lay town near the border.

Around 765 people from 218 families are sheltering at an old displacement camp across the Salween River, according to one displaced woman.

“I escaped to my relatives in Kyauk Khet village but most people fled to the old displacement camp. The huts need to be rebuilt, especially the roofs, and the area is under mud because of the rain,” she said.

Aid workers said the displaced are enduring heavy rain and urgently need food, tarpaulin sheets, clothing and medicines.

The Irrawaddy reached out to the Karen National Union for comment on the humanitarian crisis and clashes but received no response.

Sources close to resistance groups said junta troops will advance to Waw Lay, two hours south of Myawaddy, aiming to retake border outposts lost earlier this year. Analysts say the regime is seeking to consolidate control of the border area ahead of its election, with Myawaddy listed among townships in the first phase of voting slated for late December.

“Both the BGF and DKBA have backed the election, so the regime is trying to regain the maximum territory possible ahead of the poll,” said one source.

Since April, resistance forces led by the Karen National Liberation Army and People’s Defense Forces have seized several outposts south of Myawaddy, including Lay Kay Kaw and Falu, as well as border bases at Thay Baw Boe, Bledo, Maw Khee, Kane Lay and Hthoekyoe.