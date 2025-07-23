Thailand has submitted a protest note to Myanmar following the discovery of a military drone, suspected to be from Myanmar, which crashed on Thai territory in Tak province, officials said on Monday.

The 35th Ranger Task Force, under the Naresuan Force, received a tip-off about an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) being found in a forested area of Ban Khun Mae Wa in Tha Song Yang district.

The team found a radio-controlled sacrificial drone, believed to be equipped with a gas canister functioning as a warhead, lying on a mountainside about 15km from the Thai-Myanmar border.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

An initial investigation suggests that the drone belongs to the Myanmar military and was likely being used in attacks on anti-government groups, before it lost control and crashed on Thai soil.

In response, Thai troops from the Ratchamanu Special Task Force, along with police and local officials, cordoned off the area, marked it as hazardous and warned residents to stay away.

An ordnance disposal team safely defused and removed the device.

The Thai side has lodged an official protest with Myanmar, via the Thailand-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC) in Mae Sot, Tak province, over the violation of Thai airspace.

Military sources believe the drone matches those used by Myanmar forces in recent strikes on Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) positions.

