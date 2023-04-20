Burma Tens of Thousands Flee Myanmar Junta Raids in Sagaing

Residents flee junta raids on Wednesday in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region. / Khin-U True News

Myanmar regime raids on Wednesday forced over 20,000 residents of 16 villages in Sagaing Region to flee their homes.

A Myanmar military detachment of 100 troops based at a hospital in Ye-U Township raided villages in the west of nearby Khin-U Township early Wednesday, said Khin-U True News Site, which monitors regime atrocities in the township.

The column coordinated with other junta forces stationed on the Ye-U-Khin-U highway to raid Mya Kan Village in Khin-U at 8am on Wednesday.

Regime troops used both weapons and heavy explosives during the raid. A firefight erupted when local resistance forces attempted to defend the village.

Three resistance fighters were killed by junta forces, and two were tortured and killed after being detained by regime troops, a representative of resistance group Khin-U Guerrilla Force told the media.

Four of the five slain resistance fighters were members of local resistance group Doh Nyi Naung, said Khin-U Regional Defense Alliance Force.

Five villagers were also detained by regime soldiers to be used as human shields, according to Khin-U True News Site.

After the clashes, the military column raided and torched homes in nearby Aung Thar Village.

On Wednesday afternoon, junta troops stationed at the monastery in Kyun Lal Village shelled nearby villages.