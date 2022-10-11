Burma Striking Medics Blame Myanmar Junta for Nurse Death

Striking nurse Daw Theingi Soe. / CJ

The Civil Disobedience Movement Medical Network of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) has condemned Myanmar’s junta after a nurse drowned while fleeing the Thai police on October 7.

Daw Theingi Soe, 25, a striking nurse from the Hpa-an General Hospital was in Maw Phoe Kay, Hlaingbwe Township, Karen State, hiding from the junta.

On October 7, the nurse and her husband faced being arrested by the Thai police after illegally entering Mae Sot in Thailand to work, her friends told the media.

The mother of a four-year-old drowned in the Moei River while trying to cross back to Myanmar to avoid the Thai police.

The network for striking medical staff said the regime caused the death because it was constantly pursuing striking medics.

It expressed concern for all the medical staff in junta custody.

The group vowed to support all revolutionary forces until the regime falls.

The Federal Nursing and Midwifery Council expressed its condolences for the death of Daw Theingi Soe.

Over 400,000 civil servants have joined the civil disobedience movement which was started two days later after the February 2021 coup by medical staff in Yangon and Mandalay who refused to work under military rule.

The strike has derailed junta attempts to run government services.

Arrests, torturing, sentencing and killing continue of striking civil servants.

U Aye Kaung, a striking teacher from Mahlaing High School in Mandalay Region, was arrested at Yangon International Airport at the weekend while trying to leave Myanmar.

On September 30, striking teacher Daw Soe Mya Mya of the pro-NUG Kaung For You education network was reportedly sentenced to five years in jail by the junta in Mogaung Township, Kachin State.

The teacher was charged under the Anti-Terrorism Law for allegedly supporting the NUG and resistance groups.

By Monday an estimated 2,342 people had been killed by the junta while 15,806, including government leaders, have been detained since the coup last year, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners that monitors deaths and arrests.