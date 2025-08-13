The military regime removed a statue of Myanmar’s late independence hero General Aung San—the father of jailed civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi—in downtown Bago at midnight on Friday, residents told The Irrawaddy.

Residents said they were not informed in advance about the removal, suggesting that the move was either politically motivated or done as yadaya—Burmese magic rituals to avert misfortune and bring good luck—which Myanmar’s military leaders are openly obsessed with.

One Bago resident said the action stemmed from current military chief Min Aung Hlaing’s jealously of Gen. Aung San—the founder the Myanmar’s modern armed forces.

“I think it’s because [Min Aung Hlaing] is envious of the public’s admiration for Gen Aung San. [Min Aung Hlaing] previously visited the Bogyoke (General) Aung San Museum and called for its preservation. But then, he had the Gen. Aung San statue removed,” he said.

On July 19, Min Aung Hlaing attended the Martyrs Day event—which commemorates the assassination of Gen. Aung San and his colleagues in 1947—for the first time since his 2021 coup. Since then, he has paid two visits to the Bogyoke Aung San Museum in Yangon’s Bahan Township.

The removal of the statue came after the junta boss and his wife visited Bago town on August 3. The following day, he made his second visit to the museum.

The regime has now barred public access to the site of the statue in Bago, a woman resident told The Irrawaddy.

“They have set up barricade tape around the site. Nobody can enter,” she said.

Locals report that the Bago statue was erected in the 1990s under the aegis of Brigadier-General Aye Thaung during the previous regime, known as the State Law and Order Restoration Council.

The regime also reportedly removed a Gen. Aung San statue from a public park in Pobbathiri Township, Naypyitaw in late July.

Political analyst U Than Soe Naing suggested the removal of Gen. Aung San statues is a calculated move aimed at erasing Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) from Myanmar’s political landscape.

“At its core, these actions are designed to push Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the NLD off the political stage. The military believes public support for Daw Suu Kyi stems largely from her status as Gen. Aung San’s daughter. They think that to diminish her legacy and influence, they must first dismantle public reverence for her father. So, they are targeting Gen. Aung San first,” said U Than Soe Naing.

The military believes it must reduce admiration for both Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and her father to open space for itself and its proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party to exploit in Myanmar’s political landscape, according to political analysts. The disappearance of statues comes as the junta gears up for a planned December election from which the NLD and other pro-democracy parties have been excluded.

U Than Soe Naing added that this strategy may also involve driving a wedge between the NLD and ethnic minorities.

“Many regions, especially ethnic communities, harbor a longstanding discomfort with the narrative that General Aung San is the sole national leader. The junta is now weaponizing that sentiment to undermine the NLD’s national image,” said U Than Soe Naing.

After the NLD came to power in 2016, the party had Gen. Aung San statues erected in ethnic minority states including Chin, Mon, Kachin and Kayah, triggering an outcry among locals and, in some cases, street protests that resulted in arrests.

Many ethnic communities view the monuments as symbols of Burman dominance and reminders of unfulfilled pledges of autonomy and equal rights made in the 1947 Panglong Agreement signed between Gen. Aung San and ethnic leaders.

“The regime is trying to exploit these facts, and portray both Gen. Aung San and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi as flawed figures,” he said.

“They are doing these things to attack Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.”