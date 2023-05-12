Burma Six Chin Fighters Killed in Clashes With Myanmar Junta

The Chinland Defense Force on the frontline on Chinhill. / Supplied

At least six Chin resistance fighters were killed in clashes with Myanmar junta forces and in airstrikes within a week, according to resistance groups.

The Chin National Army (CNA), the armed wing of the Chin National Front (CNF), released a statement saying Salai Nai Bu was killed on the frontline in Hakha Township.

Fighting continues in the township with junta airstrikes reported, according to the resistance.

Residents said several junta troops were injured. The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

On Monday the CDF headquarters in Khwar Pi village, Hakha Township, and a CNA outpost suffered an airstrike. Salai Siang Cung Hnin, a joint CDF secretary, and Salai Do Lan Mone, a company commander, were killed.

“The secretary died on the spot and Salai Do Lan Mone died the next day. Another four fighters were also severely injured,” said a Chin resistance member.

Another fighter jet dropped six bombs on Phaipha and Surkhua villages in Hakha Township on Monday but no casualties were reported, he said.

Both sides suffered injuries on the Hakha-Falam road, resistance groups said.

Two CDF fighters, Salai Sen Zalar, 21, and Salai Ram Shian Lain Mar, 22, were killed.

Clashes were reported in Kale Township across the Sagaing Region border this week. On Thursday a Kale People’s Defence Force (PDF) fighter was killed in Yarsakyo village in the north of the township.

Junta troops have reportedly been taking up positions in the area since last month, according to the PDF.

“We attacked the junta in Yarsakyo village. The troops shelled from their base and sent five armored vehicles and a jet fighter dropped bombs,” said a Kale PDF member.

He said two women were injured and a house was destroyed when shells hit Letpanchaung village.

The CNF reported on Monday that junta aircraft had dropped over 120 bombs on Thantlang, Mindat, Falam, Tedim and Hakha townships in March and April. It said at least 22 civilians and two CNA fighters were killed and 33 people injured in the airstrikes.