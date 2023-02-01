Burma Silent Strike Shuts Down Myanmar to Mark Coup Anniversary

An almost empty street near Sule Pagoda during the "silent strike" to mark the second anniversary of the coup in Yangon on February 1, 2023. / AFP

Despite threats from the regime, a nationwide silent strike on Wednesday closed down businesses across Myanmar to mark the second anniversary of the coup.

The campaign aims to show the world that the people reject military rule and the junta’s general election, which is planned for this year.

It is the fourth silent strike after previous shutdowns on March 24, 2021, Human Rights Day on December 10, 2021, and February 1 last year, despite junta threats of business seizures and prosecutions.

The streets of Yangon, Mandalay, Naypyitaw, Monywa and other cities remained empty all day as residents stayed indoors.

Pro-regime rallies were held in Yangon and Mandalay.

“It would normally be a busy day at the banks but they were empty apart from the staff,” a Yangon resident told The Irrawaddy.

Webcams showed Yangon remained quiet all day.

“In Mandalay, only pro-military demonstrators went outside,” a resident said.

The Octopus revolutionary organization said other cities were quiet. The group’s chairman said the participation levels were amazing, showing solidarity and strength to the world.

“We are telling the world we won’t forget what happened on this morning, two years ago,” he told The Irrawaddy.

Pro-junta loyalists threatened those calling on social media for businesses to close for the day.

The regime locked up closed shops in Bago Township and said owners will be punished for failing to open.