Burma Seven Myanmar Resistance Fighters Killed in Sagaing

Firearms and explosives seized by junta troops in Wetlet Township on Tuesday. / Pro-junta Fifty-Two Telegram channel

Seven resistance fighters were detained and killed while attempting to rescue civilian hostages held by Myanmar’s junta in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region, on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Resistance forces clashed with around 100 troops on the Mandalay-Shwebo highway between Sai Naing Lay and Bhone Bwae villages while trying to recuse five Yin Taw villagers who were being used as human shields.

Seven resistance fighters were seized and five escaped, according to resistance groups and a pro-junta Telegram channel.

Ko GZ, the leader of the GZ Special Taskforce that was involved in the attack, told the media that the seven, who were armed with improvised rifles, were shot in the head.

He said Ko Ka Tone, 23, and Ko Mont Lone, 19, from his group were among those killed and the other five were from other organizations.

The five civilian detainees were reportedly rescued.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The pro-junta Fifty-Two telegram channel said junta troops seized six bodies, including Kachin Independence Army soldiers, during a clash in Bone Bwae village on Tuesday morning.

It said rifles, homemade mines and five motorbikes were seized.