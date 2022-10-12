Burma Sagaing Resistance Groups Report Heavy Myanmar Regime Losses

Taze People’s Comrades in Taze Township. / TPC

An estimated 20 Myanmar junta soldiers and pro-regime militia members were reportedly killed in resistance ambushes in Taze Township, Sagaing Region, on Tuesday morning.

Taze People’s Defense Force (PDF) and other resistance groups ambushed around 80 soldiers and Pyu Saw Htee militia members near Shwetakyaw village in the township, the Kaduma Platform, a media wing of the PDF, reported.

The junta troops have been raiding villages in the east of the township since October 6.

During an hour of fighting, 10 regime forces were killed and at least 20 others were injured, Kaduma reported, quoting resistance fighters.

The Irrawaddy was unable to independently verify the casualty numbers.

On Tuesday morning, Taze People’s Comrades (TPC) of Shwebo District used landmines to ambush regime forces on a bridge, the group claimed.

Quoting junta informants, the TPC claimed to have killed at least 10 soldiers and injured many others.

Troops’ bodies were reportedly transported to Taze.

On Tuesday afternoon, a helicopter carried away bodies while the injured were treated at Taze Hospital, according to Taze news sites.

Taze is a resistance stronghold with fighting starting on April 7 last year when at least 11 civilians were killed and nearly 30 injured by heavily armed junta troops.

By October 1, 68 civilians had been killed by regime troops while 2,111 civilian houses had been burned in junta arson attacks in the township since the coup last year, according to Taze News that documents regime atrocities.