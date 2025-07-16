One man was killed when rogue members of local resistance forces robbed a rice mill in Sagaing Region’s Wetlet Township on Sunday.

At midnight on July 12, a gang of 11 including members of two local resistance forces broke into the rice mill in Hlataw village, where the manager lived with six of his family members.

“They threatened the manager at knifepoint and then stabbed him,” a resident told The Irrawaddy.

The victim, who was around 30 years old, died of his wounds, while the robbers got away with some cash and mobile phones.

The source said the haul amounted to some 10 million kyats, but The Irrawaddy could not verify the information.

After the heist, the robbers made a beeline to the local liquor store before leaving the village. In the morning, they were arrested by the People’s Security Force under the parallel National Unity Government (NUG).

Hlataw village, 6.6 miles from Wetlet town, is under the control of the local resistance.

The suspects include two women from Hlataw village, two members of the Ayadaw resistance force, one member of the People’s Defense Force from nearby Kyeekan village, two former village heads from Thakhuttaw village, and one from Yaehtwet village.

U Mg Mg Swe, the NUG’s deputy decretary, said an investigation is ongoing.

“Local people think that some resistance fighters are bad and deserve punishment. Resistance members in the villages should have more respect for their comrades who are fighting on the frontline,” a Wetlet resident said.

People expect the NUG to take serious action in the matter.

This is not the first time that rogue resistance fighters have made headlines. On Feb. 14, a Catholic priest, Fr. Donald Martin, was killed by Win Zaw Oo, a member of a local resistance force, and seven others in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region. Earlier this week, the NUG said the eight have been sentenced to 20 years in prison with hard labor.

And on July 8, the Chinland Defense Force of Hakha arrested five members of the People’s Defense Forces for carrying narcotics. They carried a letter of safe conduct from the battalion commander of No.14 Yin Mar Bin People’s Defense Force.