The two human rights groups, Justice for Myanmar (JFM) and ICJ Norway, have filed a complaint with the Norwegian police against the country’s telecom giant Telenor and the former management of its Myanmar operations accusing it of violating Norwegian sanctions from 2018 to 2022, JFM said Thursday.

From 2018 to 2021, Telenor violated the sanctions by installing, maintaining and contributing to the setup of sanctioned surveillance equipment for the Myanmar state surveillance center, which came under regime control following the military coup in February 2021, JFM said.

Amid widespread criticism, Telenor sold its Myanmar operation to Investcom PTE Ltd, a subsidiary of Lebanese investment firm M1 Group, on March 23, 2022. The sale involved the transfer of surveillance equipment to M1.

M1 was added to Burma Campaign UK’s “Dirty List” in 2019 for doing business with the Myanmar military as a major shareholder in Irrawaddy Green Towers, which has almost 4,000 telecom towers across the country and works for military-owned telecom operator Mytel.

Telenor also transferred sensitive customer data to the junta, the rights groups said.

For these reasons, they filed a case against Telenor on December 19, 2024, the groups said in Thursday’s statement.

They said they had also submitted evidence to the police about the transfer of Lawful Interception Gateway (LIG) technology—a government surveillance system that allows authorities to monitor phone and internet traffic—by Telenor to Myanmar in February 2018, shortly after the military’s brutal clearance operations against the Rohingya in Rakhine Sate, western Myanmar.

“As Norway and other Western countries increasingly use targeted and sectoral sanctions to uphold international law and fight impunity, this complaint carries strong public interest,” said Terje Einarsen, head of ICJ Norway.

“The police must determine whether Telenor Group violated Myanmar sanctions.”

Citing Norwegian reports, Audun Aagre, former director of the Norwegian Burma Committee, said recently that the arrest of 88 Generation Student leader and veteran pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy had been linked to Telenor Myanmar’s transfer to the regime of phone usage and location data.

Despite international appeals for mercy and restraint, the junta executed Ko Jimmy by hanging, along with former National League for Democracy lawmaker Ko Pyo Zeyar Thaw and two anti-coup protesters, Ko Aung Thura Zaw and Ko Hla Myo Aung, in July 2022.

JFM spokesperson Yadarnar Maung said Telenor needs to be fully investigated both for sharing sensitive network traffic data with the junta and for transferring so-called lawful interception equipment to a Myanmar military-linked company, describing the technology as “a potentially deadly weapon that enables real time surveillance”.

“Telenor must also be investigated for aiding crimes against humanity, including its role in the executions of Jimmy and Phyo Zeyar Thaw by knowingly providing their personal data to the junta,” the spokesperson said.

Investcom, which bought the Telenor Myanmar operation, is a venture between M1 Group—which was co-founded by former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati—and Myanmar firm Shwe Byain Phyu (SBP), owned by military-linked businessman U Thein Win Zaw.

Khin Thiri Thet Mon, a daughter of junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, has invested in SBP, which controls 80 percent of Telenor’s operation.