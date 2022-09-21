Burma Resistance Groups Claim 15 Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Clashes

Karen National Union troops with seized weapons and ammunition after occupying a junta outpost in Kawkareik Township, Karen State, on Tuesday. / KNU

Approximately 15 Myanmar junta troops were reportedly killed and an outpost was lost during attacks in Sagaing Region and Karen State.

Seven soldiers were allegedly killed on Tuesday by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), an armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), and allied resistance groups when they seized a regime outpost in Kawkareik Township, Karen State.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

A KNU statement on Wednesday said the KNLA attacked and occupied the outpost in 17 minutes after a monthlong siege.

It said seven soldiers were killed and two others injured and captured.

The KNU submitted photos of seized weapons and ammunition.

Junta soldiers and allied border guards abandoned the outpost in August last year but fierce clashes leading to junta airstrikes broke out in April when regime forces attempted to reoccupy the outpost, according to the Karen media.

On Tuesday the KNLA and its resistance allies fought off a three-battalion attack over a hilltop near Taung Ni village in Myawaddy Township on the Thai border.

Two regime soldiers were confirmed dead after being shot by resistance snipers, said the Cobra Column resistance group, which was involved in the fighting.

Fighting with junta forces broke out along a highway leading to the Thai border in the township several months ago.

The KNU reported in August that it had been involved in 6,356 clashes with junta forces since the 2021 coup, killing around 5,125 soldiers and injuring an estimated 4,174.

It said 137 resistance fighters had been killed.

Attacks in Sagaing

Eight junta soldiers were reportedly killed and many others injured during the two days of fighting with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and allied resistance groups in Indaw Township, Sagaing Region, according to the Indaw Revolution (IR), the media wing of the Indaw People’s Defense Force (PDF).

On Monday and Tuesday clashes broke out between about 70 regime troops and resistance forces in the township.

Eight junta soldiers and a PDF fighter were killed and many regime troops were injured, the IR said.

An IR video shows regime soldiers in a shallow grave from previous clashes in the area.

The junta faces repeated attacks and ambushes from resistance groups and ethnic armed organizations across the country.