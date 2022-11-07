Burma Resistance Group Reports New Fighting in Shan State

Theinni PDF members in Hseni Township. / TNPDF

At least 20 Myanmar junta troops were reportedly killed in ongoing clashes since November 2 with the Theinni People’s Defense Force (PDF) in Hseni Township, northern Shan State.

The resistance group said seven of its fighters had been killed.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Junta troops started patrolling the Hseni-Hopan ridge beside the Kunlong road, which started the current fighting.

The PDF is one of the few resistance groups in Shan State formed since the 2021 coup. The sprawling state has seen limited fighting since the coup.

The resistance group ambushed junta trucks on the Hseni-Kunlon road near Pan Tee village on October 21, sparking the recent clashes.

The PDF posted on social media that its request for weapons from the civilian National Unity Government had gone unanswered.

More than 200 junta troops have been deployed in the area with more expected to arrive soon.

“We can still hear fighting. It started several days ago. It is still quite far from the town. We worry that it will escalate. We stay away from the road,” said Nang Mwan Sein, 34, of Hseni.

The PDF said it retreated from three outposts but has since returned to its main base in the forest and other outposts.

The group said it had 32 injured troops while the junta had suffered at least 60 injuries.

“Villages are behind our main base so we will fight to the death to protect them,” a PDF statement said on Monday.