Burma Rakhine Ceasefire Enables Myanmar Junta to Resupply Troops

A junta flatbed boat on the Mayu River. / CJ

Myanmar’s regime is reportedly taking advantage of a lull in the fighting in Rakhine State and resupplying its troops.

The junta and Arakan Army (AA) agreed an informal ceasefire on November 26 after months of hostilities.

On Monday, four hovercrafts were reported on the Lemyo Rover transporting weapons and food to Light Infantry Battalions 379, 541 and 380 based in Minbya Township, according to residents.

“I saw four crafts moored at the Minbargyi jetty in Minbya and large boxes being transported in military trucks to battalions based in Minbya,” a resident told The Irrawaddy.

The regime lifted travel restrictions on December 1 on the Sittwe-Rathedaung-Buthidaung waterways after a prolonged blockade, allowing ferry boats to resume operations.

Buthidaung residents reported seeing hovercrafts carrying food on the Mayu River and restocking troops in the township.

“We saw fully loaded junta hovercraft traveling alongside the ferry from Sittwe. At first we went to the shore as they passed but later we didn’t watch for fear that they might fire mortars,” said an Oe Pauk villager who lives beside the Mayu.

Residents reported seeing junta helicopters dropping boxes to troops deployed at a mountain between Kyauktaw and Ponnagyun townships.

The regime reopened the waterway linking Kyauktaw in Rakhine and neighboring Paletwa Township in Chin State on December 3 after months with a blockade. Flatbed boats operated by junta-controlled Inland Water Transport were transporting food to troops, said Paletwa residents.

One resident said: “When the truce was announced, Battalion 289 on the opposite side of Paletwa played loud music and threw a party. They were happy as they won’t die in fighting,” a resident told The Irrawaddy.

Following the ceasefire, the regime reopened the Sittwe-Rathedaung-Buthidaung and Sittwe-Pauktaw-Minbya waterways and Sittwe-Ponnagyun and Sittwe-Rathedaung-Maungdaw-Agnumaw roads.

But the regime still blockades the Ponnagyun-Rathedaung and Minbya-Myebon roads and roads and waterways in Ann Township.