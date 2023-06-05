Burma Political Prisoners Report Rise in Torture by Myanmar Regime

Obo Prison in Mandalay pictured in 2020. / The Irrawaddy

Political prisoners in Myanmar’s jails have reported increased abuse at the hands of jailers following a high-profile escape, according to support groups.

Ten political prisoners managed to flee from Taungoo Prison in Bago Region on May 18. Abuse including torture has since spiked in prisons, reportedly by order of the junta-controlled Correctional Department.

A member of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said: “There have been more cases of abuse since political prisoners escaped from Taungoo. Political prisoners are now shackled when they are brought to court for trial. We heard the regime has ordered its Correctional Department to do this.”

At least 10 political prisoners were tied and beaten in the governor’s office at Myingyan Prison in Mandalay Region between May 21-28.

They were sent back to their cells on May 29 but kept in solitary confinement and denied medical treatment, according to Ko Shin Thant, a member of the anti-coup protest committee for Monywa.

“They have been sent back to prison cells now. None of them died, despite reports that Ko Okkar was beaten to death. However, he was very badly beaten. I heard they were tied and [prison guards] beat them on their arms and knees,” he said.

Other political prisoners in Myingyan Prison staged a hunger strike in protest at the beatings on May 22-23. Authorities responded by locking them in their cells and deploying junta soldiers and police to the prison.

The regime also banned delivery of food and other necessities to Myingyan prisoners for one month.

A prison officer from Myingyan Prison who asked for anonymity told The Irrawaddy: “The officer in charge of Myingyan Prison, U Tin Cho, says he beats them because he doesn’t give a shit about PDFs [People’s Defense Forces]. Staff officer U Win Kyaing also says he beats [political prisoners] even for minor violations of prison rules. Jailer Myat Kyaw Thu said the prison warden allowed him to do anything he likes to political prisoners. So, it appears that there will be more abuse.”

Myingyan Prison holds around 200 political prisoners, including ousted National League for Democracy Sagaing chief minister Dr. Myint Naing and others from Mandalay, Monywa and Taungtha. Political prisoners from Mandalay’s Obo Prison and Monywa Prison were moved to Myingyan in July last year.

A former prisoner of conscience said: “[Jailers] have become tougher on political prisoners after the escape from Taungoo Prison. The worst thing is that political prisoners are shackled for trial. And in cases heard by courts inside prisons, defense lawyers are searched before entering and not allowed to take their phones into prison. So, the situation has got a lot worse.”

On May 21, family members of Ko Pyae Phyo Win, who was serving seven years in Bago Region’s Tharyarwaddy Prison for alleged arson and incitement, were informed that the 25-year-old political prisoner had died. But prison authorities did not return the body.

His family were told that Ko Pyae Phyo Win died of a lung infection, but they were not allowed to see the body, which suggests he was tortured to death, said a political activist close to his family.

Nine inmates at Tharyarwaddy Prison were also tortured regarding the escape of 10 political prisoners from Myingyan Prison. The Irrawaddy could not independently confirm if Ko Pyae Phyo Win was one of the nine tortured.

In another case, junta officials have reportedly been beating over 20 political prisoners during interrogation at Kyaiksakaw Prison in Bago Region’s Daik-U Township since May 25. They were among 40 prisoners detained for alleged links with Bago Township People’s Defense Force. Family members have expressed concern over reports that three have died during interrogation.

According to AAPP, 22,842 people have been detained since the coup and 18,522 remained in detention as of May 31. Of these, 156 people have been handed death sentences, of whom 42 are still wanted and 114 are being held in prison. A total of 3,596 civilians and democracy activists have died at the hands of the Myanmar military regime since the February 2021 coup.