Burma Over 5,000 Ye-U Township Villagers Flee Myanmar Junta Raids

Residents of south and west Ye-U Township flee their homes on Tuesday. / Ye-U Township Support Team

Over 5,000 residents from about 20 villages in Ye-U Township, Sagaing Region, have fled their homes after Myanmar junta troops burned houses in three villages, according to residents.

Troops raided Nga Yote Tone village on Sunday and burned down at least 15 houses. On Monday they raided Sal Gyi and Pauk Thar villages and burned houses, according to Ye-U Township Support Team.

“There has been no fighting in the area. Residents on the border with Depayin Township are frightened and fled their homes,” said a volunteer.

Around 80 troops entered Sal Gyi and Pauk Thar and burned houses, displacing more villagers.

Troops shot at the retreating villagers and injured a woman, according to Pauk Tha villager. They are sheltering in Depayin.

A member of the Depayin Township Brotherhood, which helps displaced civilians, said: “The troops are in Vitakat Kya, based at the village monastery. We are unsure how many houses have been burned down in the other villages. We help all those coming into our township.”

U Nyo of Aung Chan Thar village said: “They are raiding villages without any clashes taking place in a deliberate attempt to oppress Ye-U’s residents. The rains have started and it is very windy but we still have to escape on the country roads and in the forests.”

The support teams in Ye-U and Depayin townships are struggling to provide shelter, food and medicine to people fleeing around 20 villages in the south and west of Ye-U.

Data For Myanmar, an independent research team, reported that the junta burned down over 47,000 houses in Sagaing Region by the end of February 2023 since the 2021 coup.