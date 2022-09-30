Burma Over 20 Myanmar Junta Personnel Reportedly Killed in Resistance Attacks

Resistance fighters from Cobra Column in Karen State in August. / Photo- Cobra Column

Over 20 regime personnel, including four army captains and junta informants, were reportedly killed on Thursday along with a number of resistance fighters when People’s Defense’s Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) attacked military regime forces in Rakhine, Mon, Shan and Karen states and Mandalay, Sagaing and Yangon regions.

Two political prisoners were also rescued on Thursday in Mandalay, when resistance fighters from Truth Keeping Force – Amarapura ambushed a vehicle transporting eight prisoners in Amarapura Township. The prisoners were being transferred from the police station in Kyaukse to Mandalay’s Obo Prison. Two regime police died in the ambush, which occurred as junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was visiting Mandalay.

Yangon attacks

A junta policeman and two regime administration staff were killed in two attacks in Yangon on Thursday. The police officer was shot dead on Thursday afternoon while guarding a religious building in downtown Yangon. After the attack, regime forces reportedly shot dead a passing trishaw driver and male civilian.

South Dagon Guerrilla Force claimed to have killed Daw New Ni Hlaing, part of the junta’s administration in South Dagon Township and a member of the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP). The resistance group claimed that the victim was a junta informant and an organizer of pro-regime rallies in Yangon. Another South Dagon official also died in the attack when they attempted to defend Daw New Ni Hlaing.

Arakan Army kills 12 soldiers in Rakhine

Attacks on Thursday by the Arakan Army (AA) reportedly killed 12 regime soldiers in Ponnagyun, Rathedaung and Mrauk-U townships in Rakhine State, according to local media.

10 regime soldiers were killed on Thursday afternoon near Maung Sawe Village in Mrauk-U Township when AA fighters ambushed a junta detachment with mines. Regime forces from the Mrauk-U-based Battalion 378 responded with artillery strikes targeting Maung Sawe Village, which injured a three-year-old girl, Ma Myint Myat Khine, and 14-year-old Ma Khin Moe Aye. 10 villagers were reportedly detained by junta troops after the clash.

Two junta troops were also killed and five others wounded at the border of Kyauktaw and Ponnagyun Townships when AA fighters ambushed them as they were on their way to collect food supplies, said the Western News quoting an AA official. A vehicle and its driver were also captured in the attack.

On Thursday afternoon, the AA also ambushed regime forces collecting food supplies in Rathedaung Township.

Four junta officers killed in Shan State

Four army captions, two of whom were doctors, were killed in Namkham in northern Shan State on Thursday evening, when a resistance group threw a bomb into their vehicle, local media reported. A video of the attack showed the vehicle on fire.

Regime militia leader killed in Mon State

Pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia leader Soe Win was killed by Thaton-PDF on Thursday while he was at a teashop in Mon State’s Thaton Township, said Thaton-PDF. Documents seized by the resistance group identified Soe Win as a member of the Myanmar military-backed USDP. A gun was captured from the victim.

KNLA attack in Myawaddy

A junta soldier was killed on Thursday by Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) snipers in an ambush in Myawaddy Township, Karen State.

Currently, there are daily clashes in Myawaddy as KNLA fighters and allied PDFs attack a regime force attempting to occupy an area around Taungni Village.

Sagaing Clashes

Two resistance fighters were killed in a firefight on Thursday morning in Indaw Township, Sagaing Region, according to Indaw Revolution (IR), the media wing of Indaw-PDF. The clash broke out between two villages when Indaw-PDF ambushed a junta detachment with mines.

Over 200 regime troops in two detachments also raided Hmanlal Village and arrested a villager with mental health problems and two healthcare workers. Villagers have reportedly been asked to pay a ransom for their release.

On Wednesday, one of the two junta detachments killed a 20-year-old man and torched four houses during a raid on Aung Kone Village in Indaw Township. Later on Wednesday evening, the other detachment killed a resident of Hinnu Village who had been detained as a human shield following a PDF ambush on the detachment, said IR.

Currently, military regime forces are facing near-daily attacks from PDFs and EAOs across Myanmar.