Ousted Naypyitaw Mayor, Deputy Jailed for Another 3 Years by Myanmar Regime 

Tuesday’s verdict brought the cumulative sentence of Dr. Myo Aung to 23 years, and of U Ye Min Oo to 24 years.

However, the sentences will be served concurrently, meaning the total sentence for each defendant is three years.

A special court inside Naypyitaw Prison has now handed down sentences of three years for each charge.

The regime had filed five counts of corruption against Dr. Myo Aung and two against U Ye Min Oo regarding the reclamation and sale of land plots in the administrative capital, Naypyitaw.

Myanmar’s military regime on Tuesday sentenced ousted Naypyitaw Mayor Dr. Myo Aung and his deputy U Ye Min Oo, of the deposed National League for Democracy government, to three more years in prison, according to sources familiar with the matter.

