Burma NLD Township Chief's Relatives Killed in Yangon

Mingaladon Township police station. / CJ

The two relatives of a National League for Democracy (NLD) leader were shot dead at their home in Mingaladon Township, Yangon, on Sunday, according to media reports.

Daw Kyu Kyu Thin, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter Ma Chit Tha Mee, the younger sister and niece of U Win Naing, an NLD central executive committee member, were shot by three unknown gunmen, according to residents.

The gunmen arrived in a vehicle while the victims were at their shop in Kone Tala Baung village.

They are suspected to be pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members but pro-junta Telegram channels blamed resistance groups.

U Bo Bo U, the NLD’s vice-chair for Sanchaung Township, told The Irrawaddy: “This is another crime against humanity by the junta.”

In April 2022, the grandfather of actor Hein Htet, who had joined the resistance, was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his house in Shwe Nathar village, Mingaladon Township.

The pro-junta Yangon Thwe Thout group claimed responsibility for the killing.

Pro-regime groups have abducted and killed many NLD members and supporters in Mandalay, Yangon and Tanintharyi regions.

The NLD said in late March that 1,235 party members have been detained since the 2021 coup and 26 members have died in junta custody. Another 63 party members have been killed elsewhere.

The properties of 371 NLD members, including 206 former lawmakers, have been seized by the regime.