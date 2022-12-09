Burma NLD Members Murdered in Mandalay

A victim dumped by a road.

Myanmar junta troops and their militia allies arrested and killed eight residents, including six National League for Democracy (NLD) members, in Mandalay Region on Tuesday, according to activist groups.

Junta soldiers and allied Pyu Saw Htee militia members raided Min Ywar village in Natogyi Township.

U Aung Myint, 55, was arrested and his 17-year-old son Maung Kaung Sat Naing was killed.

“They were shot dead in the village after coming out of their house to see what was happening. Then they seized NLD members,” said a villager.

U Aung Myint was a member of the military-proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party and was a village administrator before the NLD took power, the villager said.

Their bodies were returned to their families on Tuesday, according to the Natogyi People’s Committee.

The abducted NLD members were U Kyaw Saung, 63, U Khin Maung Sein, 63, U Min Zaw, 40, and U Han Tin, 42. The two other murdered villagers were Ko Soe Paing, 37, and Ko Aung Ko Min, 17, according to the People’s Committee in Taung Tha.

“It is a brutal crime against civilians. The Pyu Saw Htee group led by Thida Yumon from Myingyan Township killed six people,” said a committee member.

The junta forces had a list of villagers to arrest, residents said.

Six villagers were taken between Min Ywar and Ku Kone villages and shot in the head, according to residents.

“We found the bodies on Wednesday morning. It is very sad for their families,” said a villager.

According to activist groups, at least 20 residents have been killed by junta forces in Natogyi in the previous two months.

“Pyu Saw Htee and Thway Thout militias organized by the junta are targeting NLD members in Mandalay Region. A Thway Thout militia in Myingyan Township says it wants to kill more NLD members,” said a Taung Tha committee member.