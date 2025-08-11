The National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA) called for the repeal of the junta’s declaration of martial law in Mongla Township, which it controls in eastern Shan State, during a meeting with a junta delegation, according to the ethnic armed group.

On July 31, the military regime declared martial law in 63 townships under resistance control, including Mongla township, controlled by the NDAA, and Hopang Township, controlled by the United Wa State Army (UWSA).

Following the declaration of martial law, the junta delegation, led by regime-appointed Shan State Chief Minister Aung Aung and Triangle Region Command chief Major General Soe Hlaing, visited Mongla and Panghsang in eastern Shan to meet with the two ethnic armed groups last week.

During a meeting with the delegation on Aug. 7, the NDAA stated that the declaration of martial law in its territory was unjustified, and called for its repeal, NDAA spokesperson U Kyi Myint told The Irrawaddy.

After observing that Mongla was peaceful and stable, the delegation members replied at the meeting that they would relay the NDAA’s request to their superiors.

“They [the junta delegation] said they would report to higher authorities as quickly as possible. They came to see the situation here, as ordered by their senior leaders,” said U Kyi Myint.

The delegation also visited Panghsang last week, holding discussions with the United Wa State Party/Army (UWSP/UWSA) on regional development, health and education. It was received by a representative team led by top Wa leaders. No details of the discussions have been publicly disclosed, however.

The Irrawaddy contacted UWSA spokesperson U Nyi Yan for comment on the meeting, but has yet to receive a response.

A political analyst said the purpose of the meetings between the regime delegation and the leaders of the UWSP/UWSA and NDAA was to maintain good relations with the areas under their control.

Recently, the UWSP/UWSA and NDAA issued separate condolence letters following the passing of the junta’s acting President U Myint Swe.