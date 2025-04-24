Naypyitaw’s once-majestic Parliament – centerpiece of the administrative capital built just two decades ago by the previous junta – cracked and crumbled during the March 28 earthquake.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing has called for restoration of the sprawling complex after inspecting damage at the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (Combined Houses), Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House), Amyotha Hluttaw (Upper House) and related buildings, according to junta media.

The parliament buildings played a core role in Myanmar’s democratic transition, serving as the hub of lawmaking under Thein Sein’s administration and the succeeding National League for Democracy (NLD) government.

Situated in Zeyatheikdhi ward, Zabuthiri Township, the buildings were constructed by the Associate of Civil Engineering Construction Group (ACE) over six years between 2005 and 2011, according to the company’s official website.

Architectural elements from King Anawrahta’s palace were incorporated in the design of the complex, which sprawls across 330 hectares – or about 616 football fields.

ACE is owned by Tint Hsan, who served as sports minister in Thein Sein’s administration. The company is chaired by his son, Phyo Ko Ko Tint Hsan, who was arrested in 2017 for possession of weapons and drugs. He was sentenced to over 30 years in prison in 2020 under the NLD government, but released in April 2021, two months after the military coup.

ACE Group of Companies was initially headquartered in Yangon but relocated to Naypyitaw in 2003, taking on key construction projects in the new city. Along with the Parliament complex, it built the Ministry of Construction, housing for parliamentary staff, residential areas in Nyana Thekidhi Ward, the National Museum, and the grandstand at the military parade ground.

The company proudly displays photos of the Parliament buildings on its website, highlighting their architectural splendor. However, these and other ACE constructions across the capital were not designed to withstand earthquakes, a defect laid bare by the widespread damage just 14 years later on March 28.

Built by former dictator Than Shwe through contracts awarded to military cronies under the table, Naypyitaw has been dubbed the “city of corruption.”

Critics say its rotten foundations were exposed last month, when hundreds died as buildings constructed by ACE and other crony companies collapsed. Despite being just two decades old, Naypyitaw suffered the second-highest quake death toll after Mandalay.

Than Shwe’s regime never disclosed the funding sources or the budget used to construct the new capital. Major projects were granted exclusively to construction firms with close ties to the military.

Sources involved in Naypyitaw’s construction have spoken of substandard construction quality and systemic corruption.

Over the years, ruling generals have dismissed these criticisms, instead showcasing Naypyitaw as a proud testament to their accomplishments.

Initially designed to accommodate 20 million residents, the capital was envisioned as a “green, clean and smart city,” according to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in 2022.

However, just two decades after Naypyitaw was constructed under his predecessor, the earthquake exposed the city’s long-hidden flaws.

Built as a showcase of military rule – with lavish government buildings, luxury residences for generals, and grand 20-lane boulevards – Naypyitaw now lies in ruins, a haunting reminder for Myanmar’s people of how generals and their cronies have squandered public funds in pursuit of power and wealth.