Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) said the junta’s planned sham election was designed to allow it to falsely claim legitimacy and would only encourage revolutionary forces to intensify their resistance to its rule.

The junta has announced the first phase of voting will be held on Dec. 28 in 102 townships across the country.

In a statement issued Sunday to mark the fourth anniversary of its declaration of a defensive war against the junta, the NUG’s Ministry of Defense said the junta’s sham election is designed to hand power to the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party to prolong the military’s grip on power.

However, the election will only serve to further consolidate the revolutionary forces and intensify the armed struggle, the NUG said.

The junta has launched counteroffensives in some regions, taking advantage of pauses in operations by ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and revolutionary groups, which have come under pressure from a “powerful neighboring country”, the NUG said, in a veiled reference to China. Beijing has intervened to halt offensives in northern Myanmar.

Following Chinese pressure, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), a member of the Brotherhood Alliance, handed over Lashio town in Shan State to the junta in April this year. The MNDAA seized Lashio in August 2024 as part of Operation 1027, an anti-regime military offensive.

Under mounting pressure from the Chinese government, the United Wa State Party—the political wing of the United Wa State Army, the most powerful ethnic armed group in Myanmar—also recently announced that it will cease all forms of support to allied groups, including ethnic armies fighting the regime near the Chinese border.

The NUG said revolutionary forces will respond to the junta’s offensive with guerrilla warfare, mobile warfare and positional warfare, maximizing their combat resources and operational effectiveness.

“We strongly urge regional countries to look beyond the Myanmar dictator and recognize the will of the Myanmar people,” NUG Acting President Duwa Lashi La said on Sunday.

The NUG’s Ministry of Defense said it is preparing to launch offensives including coordinated operations in each region on a large scale. It said it was organizing forces, funding and supplies such as ammunition and explosives.

However, the NUG admitted it is still struggling to provide weapons, ammunition, rations, and military training, and to increase offensive capabilities. It also faces challenges on the diplomatic front, as powerful neighboring countries support the junta.

An analyst said neighboring countries including China, India and Thailand already know that a junta-organized election will not immediately solve Myanmar’s crisis, but are hoping the junta will negotiate with resistance forces after the vote and achieve national reconciliation.

He said the ethnic armed groups and allied resistance forces would likely launch offensives in the coming months.

The junta recently recaptured Nawnghkio, Thabeikkyin, Mobye and Demoso towns from resistance forces with the help of forced conscripts and support from neighboring countries.

The NUG declared war against the junta on Sept. 7, 2021, urging the Myanmar people to fight the regime. During the past four years resistance forces have shot down 10 warplanes and 10 helicopters of the junta’s air force. By the end of 2024, the junta had lost control of 173 bases across the country.

The NUG said that as of August, 16 percent of the country’s territories were under the control of resistance forces and 39 percent under junta rule, with the remaining territory under siege or experiencing active fighting.