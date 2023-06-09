Burma Myanmar’s Chin National Front Bars Outsiders From Entering State

Vehicles traveling in Chin State / The Chin Journal

The Chin National Front (CNF) on Thursday barred entry to people from outside the state, after the Myanmar military started using civilian public transport vehicles to move troops into Chin, a tactic adopted by regime forces after they were defeated in a series of clashes with local resistance forces.

The CNF is a Chin nationalist political organization whose armed wing, the Chin National Army (CNA), has been fighting against the Myanmar military in cooperation with the Chin Defense Forces for the past two years.

The CNA said that since last month, Myanmar regime soldiers have been entering Chin State with weapons and ammunition by pretending to be civilians on public transportation vehicles. Therefore, the CNF warned operators of such vehicles not to carry Myanmar military reinforcements and banned the entry of all travelers from outside Chin State.

Those with an urgent need to travel to Chin State will only be allowed to enter with the approval of the relevant Chin Defense Force or People’s Defense Force authorities, the CNF said.

CAN spokesperson Salai Htet Ni said the announcement was made for the sake of the security of the people and territory.

“People in Chin State are free to move about and do not need to worry. We have banned military reinforcements. We do not ban the use of cars for transport,” Salai Htet Ni told The Irrawaddy.

Fierce fighting has been reported in both southern and northern Chin State since the last week of May. Clashes erupted near the Chin State capital Hakha on May 29 after 150 junta troops left Hakha and advanced on Thantlang, 35 km to the west. More than 50 regime troops have been killed during a dozen days of clashes. Meanwhile, 16 Chin resistance fighters have been killed and a dozen wounded, according to the CNA.

Salai Htet Ni said that clashes were being reported daily but the CNA wasn’t able to verify military casualties for Wednesday and Thursday because of the weather.

“The troops are currently near the Thee Mit Valley and we don’t know their remaining strength. They might be sent reinforcements because the valley is not too far from Hakha,” Salai Htet Ni told The Irrawaddy.

Although military fighter jets were flying over Hakha every day, there had been no air strikes this week, he added.

Clashes have been reported in Chin State since May 2021. The CNA claims to control more than 70 percent of the area covered by Chin State’s nine townships.