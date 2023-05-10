Burma Myanmar Resistance Raids Pro-Junta Militia Base in Sagaing

Resistance fighters from Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF seen after an operation in Kani Township, Sagaing Region in late March. / KLG PDF

Sagaing resistance groups killed at least six regime forces including pro-junta militia during their raid on a military base in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region early Tuesday.

Seven People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) from Kani, Depayin and Shwebo townships launched a coordinated attack on the pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia base in Zee Phyu Kone village at 4 am, the leader of Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF from Kani told the Irrawaddy on Wednesday.

Around 70 regime soldiers, police and militia members are stationed at the base, he said.

The regime and militia forces controlled the village despite widespread local opposition to military rule, he added.

Resistance groups conducted the raid after villagers requested help to defend themselves against the junta occupation.

During a two-hour firefight, resistance members managed to occupy three out of four bunkers at the regime base. Junta troops including seven captains fled the raid, abandoning their base and the militia members, said the official of Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF, which took part in the assault.

“We saw around 17 bodies of regime troops and Pyu Saw Htee militia at the base,” he added.

Video shot by the PDF groups shows resistance fighters occupying the junta base after the battle. It also shows at least six regime soldiers and pro-regime militia members lying dead.

Four resistance fighters suffered minor injuries in the raid, according to the PDF group.

Resistance groups also seized ammunition, military equipment and weapons along with documents.

Resistance forces retreated from the junta base at around 6 am after being alerted that 150 regime forces and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee from three pro-regime villages nearby were heading to Zee Phyu Kone village on three trucks.

On April 4, a police officer and a pro-junta militia member were killed and another injured just outside Zee Phyu Kone village in a land-mine ambush conducted by local resistance groups.

Regime forces and militia members have occupied Zee Phyu Kone and nearby Hna Ma Sar Yit village since February last year after raiding and torching the villagers’ homes. The raids killed around 23 people, including senior citizens and 15 resistance members, according to resistance groups and media reports.

Regime forces and Pyu Saw Htee militia occupying the villages are also facing frequent attacks and drone strikes by local resistance groups.