Myanmar Regime Troops Torch Large Sagaing Village

Inn Sa village after being burned by junta troops in Sagaing Township on Friday. / CJ

By The Irrawaddy 22 April 2023

Myanmar’s junta forces burned down most of the 700 houses in a Sagaing Township village on Friday morning, according to residents.

Around 100 troops torched Inn Sa village after raiding nearby Taline Kyun village, according to Sagaing True News that monitors regime activities.

The People’s Army to Fight Dictatorship resistance group said three regime soldiers were killed and three injured in a resistance attack on the raiding party.

“Almost the whole village was razed in the arson attack. They responded heavily when we shelled them in the village,” said a member of the group.

Residents flee junta arson raids in Sagaing Township on Friday. / CJ

The group said resistance fighters used homemade 60mm mortars to attack junta soldiers.

The regime forces then torched 10 houses in adjacent Taung Kyar village and split in two and raided two more villages, said Sagaing True News.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

An estimated 7,500 people from six Sagaing Township villages, including Inn Sa, have left their homes.

