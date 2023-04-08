Burma Myanmar Regime Removing and Destroying NLD Signposts

The NLD's office sign in Kamayut Township, Yangon being removed on March 31. /CJ

Myanmar’s junta has removed signposts to the National League for Democracy’s (NLD) offices in a number of cities, following the military regime’s decision on March 28 to dissolve the NLD, according to party members and residents.

The NLD’s office signpost in Naypyitaw’s Tatkon Township was removed by the ward administrator and municipal officials on March 30. In Yangon, junta personnel removed the NLD’s office signpost in Kamayut Township on March 31.

Regime officials also raided the NLD’s office in Mandalay this week. The signpost for the NLD office in Mandalay’s Chanmyathazi Township was removed and destroyed on April 3, while the NLD office in Patheingyi Township was raided on April 5 at 11pm and its windows broken and office banner destroyed, according to locals.

A pro-junta channel on Telegram shared a video of the Mandalay Region NLD’s banner being taken down on Tuesday.

The junta-controlled Union Election Commission dissolved the NLD and 39 other parties for failing to re-register under a new electoral law. However, the Central Working Committee of NLD responded that the regime’s action was invalid, while noting that the junta has arrested and killed numerous NLD members since the 2021 coup.

The chair of the NLD in a Sagaing Region township said that the party was established by the people and that the junta announcing its dissolution will not make it disappear.

Soon after the coup, the NLD’s central office in Yangon was raided and destroyed by regime troops, along with other NLD offices.

The regime has also cut down the Royal Poinciana trees, also known as flame trees for their distinctive red flowers, on 38th Street in Mandalay, which is now known as Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Road, according to residents. Almost 200 trees grown under NLD governments were chopped down and other trees planted in their place.

One Mandalay resident said that the city is known for its trees with red flowers – red is the color associated with the NLD – and that they are one of Mandalay’s landmarks.

“I don’t know why they are doing it, but cutting down trees during the hot season is something that should not be done at all,” the resident told The Irrawaddy.

38th Street was renamed Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Road in 2019 on July 19 – Suu Kyi’s 74th birthday – in a ceremony led by then Mandalay Region Chief Minister Dr Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor U Ye Lwin.