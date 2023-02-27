Burma Myanmar Regime Raids Displace 25,000 in Sagaing

People fleeing villages in the west of Khin-U Township, Sagaing on February 25./ Khin-U True News Team

Myanmar military raids in resistance stronghold Sagaing Region have displaced around 25,000 people since February 24, according to locals.

Junta columns of over 100 soldiers each are raiding villages In Sagaing’s Myinmu, Taze and Khin-U townships. Five villages alone were raided on February 24.

“We all just had to run away as they [regime forces] suddenly raided the nearby houses. We weren’t able to bring anything with us,” said U Tin, 46, a resident of Kantaw Village in the east of Myinmu Township.

Residents of neighboring villages also fled the military regime’s raids on February 24 of Kantaw, Pae Ku, Padote Tine, Ngar Kin and Nyaung Pin Kan villages.

On February 25, about 150 junta troops raided Kyee Kan and nearby villages located in the north of Taze Township. Residents of villages along the Ye U– Taze– Kalaywa Road have also fled, according to villagers.

“At least 5,000 residents in this area are fleeing. Since they [junta forces] started raiding Kyee Kan, we no longer dare to live in our villages as they could raid them on their return from Kyee Kan,” said a villager from Khayan Chan Village along the road.

Locals said that regime troops fired light arms and mortars during the raids.

Regime soldiers are also raiding villages in the west of Khin-U Township. A military column of around 100 soldiers has moved into Shwebo District since February 25, displacing over 9,000 villagers, said Khin-U residents.

“They [regime] troops raided seven villages. They were shooting and firing mortars and residents fled into the nearby jungle,” said a reporter from Khin-U True News Team, a local media outlet.

Regime raids in Sagaing have increased since the junta declared martial law on February 2 in 11 Sagaing townships, including Taze and Khin-U.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, some 650,000 civilians have been displaced in Sagaing since the coup because of fighting between the regime and resistance groups.