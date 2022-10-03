Burma Myanmar Regime Launches Airstrikes to Counter Outpost Seizure

Resistance fighters after retreating from a regime airstrike on Sunday. / Supplied

Four resistance groups launched an attack on a police outpost in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region, and Myanmar’s junta deployed two MI-35s helicopters, according to the armed groups.

Myanmar Royal Dragon Army (MRDA), Salingyi Special Taskforce (SST), Yesagyo People’s Defense Force (PDF) and Myaing PDF attacked on Sunday morning. An estimated 60 regime troops and police were reportedly deployed at the Kyadet village outpost.

At least 200 resistance troops had destroyed three of the outpost’s five bunkers when the helicopters relieved the remaining two bunkers, the resistance forces said.

“Airstrikes began when they were about to lose the outpost. It is also an important base in the area and it almost fell. The airstrike arrived just in time so we had to fall back,” said Ko Phyo of the MRDA.

He said the troops are forced to remain in the outpost, which is on the far side of the Chindwin River from Monywa city, and could no longer patrol the township.

The junta had at least five deaths and there were two resistance deaths and some injuries, the group said. Pain Nae Sae from SST and Wa Lone from Yesagyo PDF were killed.

Hundreds of Kyadet villagers fled when the helicopters attacked for an hour.

“The helicopters shot at the village again in the afternoon. It is almost empty now. No one dares to go back,” said a Kyadet villager who is sheltering in another village.

The resistance groups said they did not know about civilian injuries.

The police outpost was attacked in April and at least 10 junta casualties were reported by residents.