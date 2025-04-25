Nearly one month after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, many residents are still struggling to have their partially collapsed homes demolished and cleared away due to financial constraints, said residents and volunteers.

The massive earthquake on March 28 caused intensive damage to more than 10,000 homes and structures in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. The regime has not provided any assistance in dealing with these unstable buildings, forcing residents, local community groups and firefighters to clear debris and demolish unsafe and damaged buildings on their own. However, the scale of the damage has overwhelmed their resources.

“We have been clearing debris by ourselves. We have to spend from our own pocket to demolish partially collapsed buildings. My house was a three-and-a-half-story building, and it cost me around 30 million kyats [US$14,265] to demolish it and clear away the rubble. Many have not demolished their homes due to financial difficulties,” said a resident of Chanayethazan Township.

Meanwhile, other residents whose houses sustained minor damage still dare not sleep in their homes due to continuous aftershocks, while being unable to repair them due to financial constraints.

One resident of Maha Aungmyay Township said: “Many people were killed when a three-and-a-half-story building next to my home partially collapsed. It is leaning on my house, which has caused damage. My neighbors have not yet been able to take care of it. So, in the daytime, we do the chores inside my house, but we sleep outside at night. It has been like this since the earthquake.”

The Mandalay City municipal body announced that it would demolish buildings “for free” on request, but residents who took up the offer claim they were asked to pay for the demolition work.

One resident whose house collapsed in the earthquake said: “When I sought approval from the municipal body to demolish the house, they said the cost would be around 50 million kyats, and that I would have to arrange for that myself and pay by myself once they approved demolition. So, I don’t know what they mean by ‘for free.’”

Joint teams from the Myanmar Engineering Council and the Federation of Myanmar Engineering Societies are also inspecting damaged buildings. But they only check to see whether the buildings are suitable for habitation, and do not provide an overall assessment of the structures.

Meanwhile, some earthquake victims are going hungry as many middle-class and low-income families have lost their livelihoods and income since the earthquake seriously disrupted businesses in Mandalay.

Many Mandalay residents dare not sleep in their homes for fear of aftershocks, instead seeking shelter with relatives whose houses were unaffected, on football pitches, or in schools, makeshift camps and fields. Quake-displaced residents are still sleeping by roadsides in some wards.

A total of 155 aftershocks had been recorded as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The regime reported 3,735 fatalities as of April 20 while 5,108 people were injured and 120 were missing. The quake wrecked more than 60,000 houses and at least 3,514 monasteries and nunneries, 2,366 schools, 167 healthcare facilities, 3,678 government offices and 155 bridges, according to the regime.